Olympia Pharmaceuticals Unveils Circulate, Expanding Its Single-Dose IV Nutritional Therapy Line

ORLANDO, Fla., Feb. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Olympia Pharmaceuticals , a leader in intravenous (IV) nutritional therapy solutions and the nation’s premier 503A and 503B compounding pharmacy, announced today the launch of Circulate , a specialized premix injection formulated to support vascular health and systemic circulation.

Circulate marks the latest addition to Olympia’s growing portfolio of single-dose IV nutritional therapies. The new formula leverages a blend of Arginine, Niacinamide, Pyridoxine, and Taurine for a formula designed with microcirculation, endothelial resilience, and oxygen transport in mind.

“The introduction of Circulate reflects our commitment to advancing IV nutritional therapy,” said Mark Mikhael, CEO of Olympia Pharmaceuticals. “By expanding our single-dose premix injection line, we are empowering providers to offer high-impact wellness solutions while streamlining the delivery process for a smoother patient experience.”

Circulate’s single-dose format simplifies protocols by reducing the number of bag punctures required during IV preparation. This ready-to-use solution optimizes the clinical workflow for healthcare providers in high-volume clinics and medical practices. The composition of Circulate is driven by Arginine, which relaxes vascular smooth muscle when found in the body, and Niacinamide (Vitamin B3), which supports cellular energy through NAD+ pathways when naturally occurring. Additionally, research suggests that Pyridoxine (Vitamin B6) helps reduce homocysteine levels to protect blood vessel integrity, while Taurine is observed to maintain the electrolyte balance necessary for steady heart function.

“Our focus at Olympia has always been to create practical solutions that meet the evolving demands of modern practices,” said Stan Loomis, co-founder of Olympia Pharmaceuticals. “With the introduction of Circulate, we are providing a vital resource that balances nutritional potency with operational simplicity, allowing providers to focus more on patient care and less on complex logistics.”

Circulate joins Olympia’s existing single-dose offering, the Myers’ Cocktail Premix , as part of the company’s commitment to providing immediate-use IV solutions prepared under current Good Manufacturing Practices. In addition to these single-dose products, Olympia offers a range of multi-dose blends, including Amino Blend , Mineral Blend , Vita-Complex , and Tri-Immune Boost , all formulated with a plethora of patient needs in mind.

Circulate is now available for purchase with a prescription or through a medical provider. For ordering information or to open a provider account, visit olympiapharmacy.com/contact or call 407-673-2222.

About Olympia Pharmaceuticals

Olympia Pharmaceuticals is a state-of-the-art, FDA-registered 503B pharmaceutical outsourcing facility and 503A pharmacy supporting both patient-specific and office-use needs across the U.S. Co-founded by Stan and Naomi Loomis, the team is made up of pharmacy technicians, pharmacists, quality personnel, and engineers, creating an educated and experienced staff knowledgeable in all facets of pharmacy production. As an FDA-registered outsourcing facility, Olympia offers compounded medications to 49 states for both office use and patient prescriptions. Olympia specializes in weight loss, dermatology, IV nutritional therapy, erectile dysfunction, and more.