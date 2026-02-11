Bond Highlights AI-Powered Preventative Personal Security as Scalable Alternative to Traditional Protective Services Following High-Profile Abduction Report

NEW YORK, Feb. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Our Bond (“Bond”) (legal name: Tg-17, Inc.), the creator of the world’s first AI-powered Preventative Personal Security platform which is already widely adopted by leading multinational companies, today highlighted the growing demand for scalable, real-time personal security solutions following national media reports surrounding the alleged abduction of Nancy Guthrie, mother of broadcast journalist Savannah Guthrie.

Bond Founder and Chief Executive Officer Doron Kempel appeared on Fox Business Network’s The Claman Countdown as public attention increased around the case. During the interview, Kempel discussed the growing demand for real-time personal security support and Bond’s scalable model for preventative protection.

Bond combines advanced technologies and artificial intelligence with trained Personal Security Agents who respond within seconds to help members stay calm, make informed decisions, deter escalation when possible, and coordinate with 911 and local emergency resources.

“People increasingly feel exposed—at home, on the road, and in everyday routines,” said Richard “Rich” Staropoli, former U.S. Secret Service Special Agent and member of the Presidential Protective Division. “Bond is unique as the first preventative personal security service, with its ability to bring together advanced technology and AI with real human response—agents who can engage immediately to guide, de-escalate, deter, and help orchestrate emergency support.”

Bond is seeing increased interest among Fortune 500 companies seeking to provide the service to executives, their families, and employees; cities pursuing next-generation safety solutions for residents; and other organizations looking to expand access to real-time personal security support.

“Bond was built to deliver a new category: preventative personal security that is accessible, immediate, and scalable,” said Doron Kempel, Founder and CEO of Bond. “Building comparable capabilities requires extraordinary investment and time. We believe Bond is positioned to help define the global standard as demand accelerates.”

Bond’s platform is designed to benefit from ongoing third-party advancements in artificial intelligence while also advancing its own proprietary AI roadmap based on the Company’s workflows, operational experience, and accumulated security-related data. Bond believes that its combination of technology, operational infrastructure, and trained Personal Security Agents creates a differentiated platform that is difficult to replicate.

About Bond

Bond is an international company headquartered in New York City - with command centers around the world - that is redefining personal security through its AI-powered Preventative Personal Security platform. The company has invested more than $100 million to date in its technology, operations, and global expansion.

Bond is trusted by leading corporations, cities, and universities, and has already supported more than 1.4 million security service requests, including over 10,000 emergencies and life-saving interventions. Bond operates in 28 countries and growing, positioning itself as a new global standard for personal security and peace of mind. Additional information about the Company is available at: www.ourbond.com.

Forward Looking Statement

