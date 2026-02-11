COPC Inc. Announces the new COPC Customer Experience (CX) Standard, Release 8.0

WINTER PARK, FL, Feb. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- COPC Inc., a global consulting, training, certification, benchmarking and research firm that has set the standard in customer experience (CX), announces the COPC CX Standard, Release 8.0 . The COPC CX Standard is a performance management system used by global organizations to manage and improve operations that support the customer experience.

Since its creation three decades ago, the COPC CX Standard has served as the operational backbone for the world's leading companies across all industries. Release 8.0 represents the most significant evolution in the framework's history, built for operations where humans and AI serve customers together.

"CX operations have fundamentally changed. Many organizations now run a mix of live agents, AI, chatbots and self-service, but manage them in silos. Release 8.0 gives leaders one framework to govern their entire operation, applying the same discipline to technology that they've always applied to people," said Kyle Kennedy, President and CEO of COPC Inc.

Key Features of the COPC CX Standard, Release 8.0

Unified Management Across Channels: Provides a single set of standards to ensure consistency across live agents, chatbots, self-service and AI-assisted interactions.

Built-in AI Governance: Introduces requirements for AI ethics, technology planning, and performance verification, enabling leaders to govern automated systems with the same discipline applied to human staff.



Service Journey Focus: Requires the optimization, management and improvement of end-to-end service journeys rather than individual transactions.



Flexibility in Metrics: A restructured exhibit framework gives organizations the flexibility to measure what matters most to their specific business.



Operational Depth: Practical, process-level guidance helps leadership teams bridge the gap between strategy and execution.



"Release 8.0 is not just a framework of ideas; it provides specific guidance that CX leaders can implement in both in-house and outsourced service centers. The unified approach to human and technology performance not only reflects how CX operations work today, it also positions CX leaders well for the future," said Scott Horace, COPC Standards Committee Member and SVP, Customer Care at Fortune 500 Company.

The COPC CX Standard was created in 1996, when senior leaders from global organizations identified the need for structured processes and measurements to achieve and sustain high performance. This founding group became the COPC Standards Committee , which continues to meet twice a year to ensure the Standard evolves with changing customer expectations and industry dynamics.

Availability

Release 8.0 is available now. COPC Inc. will offer comprehensive upskill training beginning in March 2026 for individuals who successfully completed training on Release 7.0 or 7.1 of the COPC CX Standard. For organizations currently certified or in the process of certification, your COPC representative will provide guidance on your path to Release 8.0.

About COPC Inc.