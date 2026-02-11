Allsup Highlights Importance Of Appeals Amid Declining SSDI Approval Rates, What To Expect In 2026

Belleville, Illinois, Feb. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allsup , a leading provider of Social Security Disability Insurance (SSDI) representation, return to work and veterans disability appeals services, is helping individuals apply for disability benefits as new federal data show that fewer claimants receive SSDI benefits during the initial stages of the claims process. The trend reinforces the growing importance of appeals for individuals with disabilities seeking a full and fair review of their claim.

According to the Annual Statistical Report on the Social Security Disability Insurance Program, 2024, both the initial award rate and overall allowance rate declined in 2023. Only about 3 in 10 applicants were approved at the initial stage, reflecting a continued trend that underscores the value of expert representation.

As approval rates go down, many people turn to Allsup for help with their SSDI application and appeals process. With expert support, they can avoid common mistakes, submit complete and accurate claims, and get faster, more successful results.

“Too often, early denials happen before a person’s full medical picture is considered,” said Steve Perrigo, vice president at Allsup. “The appeals process is not only expected—it’s essential. This is where applicants have a real chance to present their complete medical and vocational evidence, and where our team can make a meaningful difference by helping ensure their story is fully told.”

Since many claimants are not approved with their initial application, appeals have become a routine and necessary part of the SSDI process. The report shows that individuals are more likely to be approved later, especially at the hearing level, where they can present more detailed medical and vocational evidence. The report also highlights how complex the SSDI process can be. Many claims are denied for reasons unrelated to a person’s medical condition, such as missing information, incomplete records or other technical issues. This means eligible individuals may be turned away simply because of application errors.

With approval rates falling, expert representation helps workers navigate their appeals and present stronger claims supported by clear medical evidence. With over 42 years of SSDI representation, Allsup has helped more than 425,000 people nationwide pursue the disability benefits they deserve at every level of the process, from application through appeal. Allsup helps more individuals get approved at the initial application level than any other representative nationwide.

Looking forward, individuals seeking SSDI benefits should be prepared for a continued emphasis on appeals as part of the claims process. With lower approval at the application, former workers with disabilities can expect the hearing level to remain a critical point for success. Expert representation from Allsup will play an increasingly important role in helping applicants avoid common pitfalls, navigate complex requirements and build stronger claims to get approved. As the disability program evolves at the Social Security Administration, Allsup remains committed to guiding individuals successfully through the process of getting approved for SSDI.

