Pet Butler Expands in St. Peterburg, FL Through Franchise Resale

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., Feb. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pet Butler‘s national support center has announced that Leo Hetzendorfer, along with his son Joshua, have acquired the existing Pet Butler resale territory in St. Petersburg, Florida, bringing new family-led leadership to a well-established local pet services business.

Leo recently retired after a 43-year career in retail grocery management, including leading teams of more than 200 employees. He said business ownership has always been a goal, especially if it could be done alongside his children.

“I always dreamed of owning a business with my kids,” said Leo. “Pet Butler gives us that opportunity while letting us stay connected to our community and do something meaningful.”





The resale model and the level of support from Pet Butler were key factors in their decision.

“With a resale, we are stepping into a business that is already running,” Leo said. “That gives us a strong foundation and the ability to focus on people and service right away.”

In the short term, the Hetzendorfers’ plan to establish themselves in the St. Petersburg community, participate in local events, and continue learning the business. Long term, their goal is to significantly grow the customer base while building a strong, reliable team.

“Family-led resales bring continuity and strength to our system,” said James Young, President of Pet Butler. “Leo and Joshua are taking over a strong operation in St. Pete, and we are excited to support them as they grow.”

