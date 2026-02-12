DP World Commits US$2M+ to Rebuild Workers’ Homes After Lirquén Wildfires

LIRQUÉN, Chile, Feb. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DP World has established a fund of over US$2 million (more than CLP 2.2 billion) in Chile to assist 164 workers from DP World’s Lirquén operations whose homes were destroyed in recent wildfires, reinforcing the company’s commitment to its workforce and long-term community recovery.

The fund, administered directly by DP World, will support the construction of permanent homes for affected employees. DP World is coordinating with specialized construction and materials suppliers to enable families to rebuild stable, long-term housing. The first homes are expected to be delivered within 60 days, subject to permits and site conditions.

Curtis Doiron, CEO of DP World in Chile, said: “Our priority has been to stand alongside our people during an extraordinarily difficult moment. This initiative is about restoring stability for our employees and their families and ensuring they have a safe, permanent place to call home as they begin to rebuild their lives.”

From the outset of the emergency, DP World teams worked to contact affected employees, assess immediate needs, and activate internal support mechanisms. The housing fund represents the next phase of that response, shifting from emergency assistance to long-term recovery.

Employee representatives welcomed the initiative, highlighting its role in accelerating recovery for impacted families.

Juan Carlos Quezada, President of the DP World Temporary Workers Federation in Lirquén and National Coordinator of the Chilean Port Workers Confederation, said: “This is a significant contribution to getting back on our feet and a great boost to returning to normal. This help from DP World will allow us to recover more quickly.”

Alejandro Albornoz, Vice President of the DP World Contract Workers Federation in Lirquén, added: “This aid is very generous and important, and it brings peace of mind to the workers and their families. It is more than we could ever have imagined.”

DP World remains focused on supporting its workforce in Chile while continuing safe and reliable operations at its terminal in Lirquén. The company will continue working closely with employees as housing construction progresses in the coming weeks.

DP World operates terminals in Lirquén and San Antonio in Chile, providing port and logistics services that connect key industrial regions to global markets, employing nearly 2,000 staff.

