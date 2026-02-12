All County Tire & Auto Unveils Reimagined Brand and Renovated Flagship Location in Florida

STUART, FL, Feb. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



All County Tire & Auto, a trusted name in Florida’s automotive repair industry since 2006, proudly announces the completion of its first rebrand and renovation at its Stuart location.





The refreshed shop marks the beginning of a statewide rebrand initiative across All County’s nine Florida locations, setting a new standard for customer experience, brand consistency, and community connection.





The reimagined space brings a fresh, open layout that enhances both comfort and convenience for customers. Features include comfortable seating, accessible charging stations, bright and inviting finishes, and an updated welcome lounge. The addition of a bold new brand wall serves as a visual centerpiece, highlighting All County’s brand promise of “Quality work. Genuine Care. For all of life’s miles.” and giving customers a clearer sense of the people and purpose behind the brand.





Other customer experience & service offering enhancements include:





24-hour key drop and pick-up options for greater convenience

Enhanced waiting area amenities to improve the in-shop experience

New website and tools, including:

Mobile-friendly online scheduling



Automated service reminders and confirmations



Real-time text and email updates when vehicles are ready



Digital Vehicle Inspections that provide more clarity and transparency









“The rebrand represents more than a new look; it’s a reflection of who we are and the community we serve,” said Steve Rich, brand president of All County Tire & Auto. “From the refreshed space to the welcoming atmosphere, every detail was designed with our customers in mind.”





The updated branding captures the relaxed, approachable spirit of South Florida through warm tones, sun and palm elements, and a clean, coastal design that reflects clarity and professionalism. Beyond aesthetics, the rebrand underscores All County’s long-term commitment to building lasting relationships in the South Florida community.





“South Florida’s warmth, energy, and community are at the heart of All County. And we wanted to embody that feeling the moment someone walks through our doors. This rebrand is a promise that we are here to provide not just quality automotive service, but genuine care and comfort for every person who trusts us with their vehicle,” says Steve.



To celebrate, All County hosted an employee and customer appreciation event featuring All County-branded cupcakes, a Big Foot truck, a Kona Ice truck, raffle giveaways, and even a caricature artist. As part of All County’s commitment to giving back to the community, the company also partnered with the Loggerhead Marinelife Center, where the team raised over $1,000 to support marine life preservation along Florida’s coast.







The Stuart rebrand serves as the first of All County shops to undergo this exciting transformation, with the remaining shops to follow within the coming year.



For more information about All County Tire & Auto, please visit www.allcountyautorepair.com.

###

About All County Tire & Auto

All County Tire & Auto, a Straightaway brand, has been providing full-service automotive repair and maintenance to Florida drivers for over two decades. Family-owned and locally operated, All County Tire & Auto is dedicated to delivering “Quality Work. Genuine Care. For all of life’s miles.” From everyday maintenance to complex diagnostics, All County Tire & Auto keeps customers safe and vehicles running strong. Learn more at www.allcountyautorepair.com.





About Straightaway

Straightaway Tire & Auto is a leading independent, full-service aftermarket automotive repair and service platform with more than 75 locations across Colorado, Florida, Maine, Massachusetts, Minnesota, New Hampshire, Wisconsin, Idaho, and Washington. Straightaway focuses on building strong local brands by partnering with established automotive repair businesses to provide resources and operational expertise that drive growth and long-term success. The company is committed to strengthening the markets where it operates and being good stewards of the communities it serves. Straightaway is actively expanding its footprint in new and existing markets through strategic acquisitions and welcomes inquiries from shop owners interested in exploring a sale or partnership. For more information, visit www.gostraightaway.com.

Contact Info



Izabella Dickson

idickson@gostraightaway.com

+1 443-262-6975

