Advantage Solutions Strengthens Senior Leadership to Accelerate Growth Strategy

ST. LOUIS, Feb. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: ADV), a leading provider of business solutions to consumer goods manufacturers and retailers, today announced changes to its executive leadership team designed to accelerate its growth strategy.

Key leadership changes include:

Bob Hardester appointed Chief Information Officer (effective March 2, 2026)

appointed Chief Information Officer (effective March 2, 2026) Jo O’Hazo promoted to Deputy CIO & Chief Data Officer

promoted to Deputy CIO & Chief Data Officer David Fall elevated to Chief Growth & Strategy Officer

elevated to Chief Growth & Strategy Officer George Johnson named COO of Demonstration Services & Workforce Operations

“Every move we’re making is about matching our leadership to where the business is headed,” said Dave Peacock, CEO of Advantage Solutions. “We delivered meaningful operational progress in 2025 and we’re investing in the technology, data, and commercial capabilities our clients and customers need. These leaders are the team to take us from transformation to sustained growth.”

About Bob Hardester

Hardester brings over 20 years of digital transformation experience. At Schnuck Markets, where he served as CIO and Chief Supply Chain Officer, he led ecommerce expansion through Instacart and other partnerships, digitally enabled store operations, and automated supply chain processes.

About Jo O’Hazo

O’Hazo has led Advantage’s data and analytics capabilities, including architecting the company’s data lake and transformative digital initiatives that directly serve clients. Prior to Advantage, she held senior data and technology leadership roles at Giant Eagle, Estée Lauder, Newman’s Own, and Unilever.

About David Fall

Fall brings a deep strategy and CPG background with nearly nine years at Bain & Company. Since joining Advantage two years ago, he has advanced our ability to innovate and scale partnerships and played a pivotal role in advancing the company’s strategic objectives. His expanded role formalizes his leadership of strategic planning and innovation as the company pivots from transformation to sustained growth performance.

About George Johnson

Johnson’s expanded role reflects strong commercial momentum in Advantage’s demonstration services business and positions the company to capitalize on growing demand. As COO of Demonstration Services and Workforce Operations, Johnson will oversee both commercial strategy and operational execution for the company’s demonstration and workforce capabilities — areas Advantage sees as a meaningful driver of future performance. His portfolio combines sales leadership with workforce planning, field operations, and health and safety oversight, enabling Advantage to scale this high-demand service line with precision.

These appointments follow the transition of Chief Digital Officer Francesco Tinto, who is leaving to pursue a new opportunity.

About Advantage Solutions

Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: ADV) is the leading omnichannel retail solutions agency in North America, uniquely positioned at the intersection of consumer-packaged goods brands and retailers. With its data- and technology-powered services, Advantage leverages its unparalleled insights, expertise and scale to help brands and retailers of all sizes generate demand and get products into the hands of consumers, wherever they shop. For more information, visit youradv.com.