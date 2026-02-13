Immersive Technology in Gaming Industry Analysis Report 2026: $66.59 Bn Market Opportunities, Trends, Competitive Landscape, Strategies, and Forecasts, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F

Dublin, Feb. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Immersive Technology in Gaming Industry Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The immersive technology in gaming industry market is experiencing rapid growth, evidenced by its anticipated increase from $18.37 billion in 2025 to $66.59 billion by 2030, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 29.3%. This expansion is driven by advancements in gaming graphics, early VR headset adoption, high-performance gaming hardware, and increased consumer interest in immersive entertainment.

Significant contributions to growth include rising investments in metaverse gaming environments, adoption of mixed reality platforms, expanded immersive esports experiences, demand for engaging gameplay, and AI-driven realism. Key trends forecasted are the adoption of VR and AR gaming, integration of haptic feedback, use of advanced game engines, cross-platform immersive content, and realistic player interaction focus.

The deployment of 5G networks is a crucial factor, enhancing immersive gaming through high-speed data transmission, ultra-low latency, and greater capacity. This supports real-time digital applications and elevates gaming experience with smooth multiplayer gameplay and cloud-based XR streaming. For instance, Nokia Corporation highlighted India's 5G subscriptions reaching 290 million in 2024, expected to increase to 770 million by 2028.

Leading companies like Sony Interactive Entertainment are advancing VR games, as exemplified by the 2023 release of PlayStation VR2, offering features such as a 4K HDR OLED display, eye tracking, and haptic feedback controllers. These developments underscore a focus on lifelike digital experiences.

In February 2025, Harlan Capital Partners acquired Immersive Gamebox, intending to rejuvenate its offerings and accelerate global expansion. Immersive Gamebox specializes in group experiences utilizing immersive technology.

Major industry players include Apple Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Sony Interactive Entertainment LLC, NetEase Inc., Nintendo Co. Ltd., Electronic Arts Inc., Unity Technologies Inc., and Epic Games Inc., among others.

North America dominated the market in 2025, but Asia-Pacific is set to lead growth in the forecast period. Regions covered include Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa. Countries included are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Taiwan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA, Canada, Italy, and Spain.

The market is characterized by revenues from services and goods such as 3D environment design, motion tracking, haptic feedback systems, immersive audio engineering, and XR content delivery. The value reflects factory gate revenues from manufacturers to end customers, including related services.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2026 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $23.82 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $66.59 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 29.3% Regions Covered Global

