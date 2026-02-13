Amplify ETFs Files for Amplify Municipal CEF High Income ETF (YYYM)

CHICAGO, Feb. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amplify ETFs , a leading provider of breakthrough ETF solutions, announces the filing of the Amplify Municipal CEF High Income ETF (YYYM).

The Amplify Municipal CEF High Income ETF seeks investment results that generally correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield of the Nasdaq Municipal Bond CEF High Income™ Index (the “Index”). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its net assets (plus borrowings for investment purposes) in the securities that comprise the “Index.” The Fund will operate in a manner that is commonly referred to as a “fund of funds” meaning it invests in shares of funds included in the Index.

The Index seeks to measure the performance of the common stock (or its equivalent) of a select group of 30 U.S. exchange-listed municipal bond closed-end funds, as selected and ranked according to factors employed by the Index methodology that are designed to result in a portfolio that produces high current income.

“In today’s market, advisors and investors are actively searching for differentiated tax-efficient strategies that aim to produce high income,” said Christian Magoon, CEO of Amplify ETFs. “With the filing of YYYM, we are applying a systematic, rules-based approach to municipal closed-end fund exposure, an area where thoughtful structure can make a meaningful difference.”

To view the preliminary prospectus and sign up for updates, please visit:

This filing is the first step in the registration process for the ETF and does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities.

About Amplify ETFs

Amplify ETFs, sponsored by Amplify Investments, has over $20 billion in assets under management (as of 1/31/2026). Amplify ETFs delivers expanded investment opportunities for investors seeking growth, income, and risk-managed strategies across a range of actively managed and index-based ETFs. To learn more, visit AmplifyETFs.com .

The information in this Prospectus is not complete and may be changed. We may not sell these securities until the registration statement filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission is effective. This Prospectus is not an offer to sell these securities and it is not soliciting an offer to buy these securities in any state where the offer of sale is not permitted.

Investing involves risk, including the possible loss of principal. Shares of any ETF are bought and sold at market price (not NAV), may trade at a discount or premium to NAV and are not individually redeemed from the Fund. Brokerage commissions will reduce returns.

There is no guarantee that the Fund will meet its investment objective. Because the Fund is a fund of funds, its performance largely depends on the investment performance of the Underlying Funds. The Fund is subject to the risks associated with those Underlying Funds and the Index they collectively comprise. These risks include market risk, issuer-specific risk, inflation risk, and risks related to municipal securities and debt instruments. Fixed-income securities generally fall in value as interest rates rise, and underlying holdings may be subject to call, prepayment, credit, and liquidity risks. The Fund will indirectly pay a proportional share of the fees and expenses of the Underlying Funds in addition to its own fees.

The Fund may be exposed to leverage through the Underlying Funds, which can increase volatility and magnify losses. Concentration in certain industries or sectors may cause the Fund to underperform broader markets. As a passive strategy, the Fund will not adjust holdings due to market conditions unless changes occur in the Index. Because the Fund is non-diversified, it may invest a greater portion of assets in fewer issuers, which may increase volatility.

The Fund is new and may experience higher expenses and greater impacts from large inflows or outflows. Valuation challenges may arise during periods of reduced market liquidity. There is no guarantee that the Index will be compiled, calculated, or tracked accurately.

Amplify ETFs are distributed by Foreside Fund Services, LLC.