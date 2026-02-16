ASML reports transactions under its current share buyback program

VELDHOVEN, the Netherlands – ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) reports the following transactions, conducted under ASML's current share buyback program.

Date Total repurchased shares Weighted average price Total repurchased value 09-Feb-26 20,923 €1,192.93 €24,959,620 10-Feb-26 20,847 €1,201.12 €25,039,730 11-Feb-26 20,877 €1,197.41 €24,998,352 12-Feb-26 20,699 €1,207.88 €25,001,877 13-Feb-26 22,454 €1,194.06 €26,811,446

ASML’s current share buyback program was announced on 28 January 2026, and details are available on our website at https://www.asml.com/en/investors/why-invest-in-asml/share-buyback

This regular update of the transactions conducted under the buyback program is to be made public under the Market Abuse Regulation (Nr. 596/2014).

