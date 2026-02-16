ASML reports transactions under its current share buyback program
VELDHOVEN, the Netherlands – ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) reports the following transactions, conducted under ASML's current share buyback program.
|Date
|Total repurchased shares
|Weighted average price
|Total repurchased value
|09-Feb-26
|20,923
|€1,192.93
|€24,959,620
|10-Feb-26
|20,847
|€1,201.12
|€25,039,730
|11-Feb-26
|20,877
|€1,197.41
|€24,998,352
|12-Feb-26
|20,699
|€1,207.88
|€25,001,877
|13-Feb-26
|22,454
|€1,194.06
|€26,811,446
ASML’s current share buyback program was announced on 28 January 2026, and details are available on our website at https://www.asml.com/en/investors/why-invest-in-asml/share-buyback
This regular update of the transactions conducted under the buyback program is to be made public under the Market Abuse Regulation (Nr. 596/2014).
|Media Relations Contacts
Monique Mols, phone +31 6 528 444 18
|Investor Relations Contacts
Jim Kavanagh, phone +31 40 268 3938
Pete Convertito, phone +1 203 919 1714
Peter Cheang, phone +886 3 659 6771