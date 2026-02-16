Siili Solutions Oyj - Managers' Transactions - Niiniharju

 | Source: Siili Solutions Oyj Siili Solutions Oyj 

Siili Solutions Oyj - Managers' Transactions Siili Solutions Plc Stock Exchange Release 16 February 2026 at 15:30 EET
____________________________________________
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Maria Niiniharju
Position: Other senior manager
 Issuer: Siili Solutions Oyj
LEI: 7437003WYXJUSV27Q316
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 143219/7/6
 
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2026-02-13
Venue: LISZ
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI4000043435
Nature of transaction: ACQUISITION 
 
  
Transaction details
  
(1): Volume: 580 Unit price: 4.135 EUR 
  
 
  
Aggregated transactions (1): 
  
Volume: 580 Volume weighted average price: 4.135 EUR
  

            













        

        
            GlobeNewswire
        
        
        
    

        






        

            

                

                    

                        
Recommended Reading