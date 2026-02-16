Sandcastle Community Management Welcomes Siri Gawecki as Director of Community Growth and Development

NAPLES, Florida, Feb. 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sandcastle Community Management, an Associa® Company, is proud to announce the appointment of Siri Gawecki as director of community growth and development. In this role, Gawecki will lead Sandcastle’s community growth and development initiatives, focusing on business development and providing ongoing education and guidance to community association boards.

During her years of experience within the Associa family of companies, Gawecki has built a strong foundation in association management and board relations. Her work focuses on helping boards explore their management options and make informed decisions about the services that best fit their communities’ needs.

Building on more than 25 years of experience in senior sales and leadership roles across the hospitality industry, Gawecki brings a unique blend of service excellence, relationship building, and accountability to her role. Her service-first mindset and approachable, educational leadership style have made her a trusted advisor and resource for association boards.

“Siri’s extensive experience in both hospitality and association management, paired with her passion for education and community engagement, makes her an exceptional addition to our leadership team,” said Tony Martella, President at Sandcastle Community Management. “Her ability to help boards understand their options and align resources effectively will strengthen Sandcastle’s commitment to delivering exceptional service and value to our communities.”

In her new position, Gawecki will focus on fostering strategic growth opportunities and developing programs that enhance board knowledge and operational success, helping communities supported by Sandcastle thrive both today and into the future.

“As I step into this new role, my main priority is to build strategic partnerships and expand Sandcastle Community Management’s presence in ways that support sustainable growth and long-term value. I’m excited to help strengthen our footprint while maintaining the high level of service Sandcastle is known for,” said Gawecki.

