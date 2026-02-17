Lakeland Fire + Safety Appoints Calven Swinea as Chief Financial Officer

Financial and Accounting Veteran Leading ERP Implementation and Next Phase of Company Growth

HUNTSVILLE, Ala., Feb. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lakeland Industries, Inc. ("Lakeland Fire + Safety" or "Lakeland") (NASDAQ: LAKE), a leading global manufacturer of protective clothing and apparel for industry, healthcare and first responders, today announced the appointment of Calven Swinea as Chief Financial Officer, effectively immediately. Mr. Swinea was appointed Interim Chief Financial Officer, effective January 2026 after having served as Vice President of Finance since September 2020.

“We’re privileged to welcome Calven as CFO, having demonstrated exceptional financial discipline and strategic insight since joining us in 2020," said Jim Jenkins, President and CEO of Lakeland Fire + Safety. "Our immediate financial priorities are strengthening liquidity, accelerating debt reduction, maximizing working capital efficiency, and enforcing disciplined expense management across the organization. In just one quarter as our financial leader, Calven has played a central role in fortifying our balance sheet, leading structured inventory reduction initiatives, improving cash conversion, and navigating tariff and supply-chain complexities. As we scale the business, financial strength and cash generation come first.

“In addition to these priorities, Calven continues to oversee the implementation and integration of our Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) system. The ERP platform will centralize data, improve global visibility, and strengthen financial controls. We expect full deployment across the organization during fiscal 2027. While ERP is an important long-term enabler of efficiency and scalability, our near-term focus remains firmly on cash generation, working capital discipline, cost control, and balance sheet improvement,” Jenkins concluded.

Mr. Swinea added, "I am honored to continue in the role of CFO as we execute on our strategic and financial priorities. Our finance team is sharply focused on improving liquidity, reducing leverage, accelerating inventory turns through targeted inventory reduction initiatives, and generating sustainable free cash flow. We are committed to disciplined capital allocation, strict expense oversight, and strengthening the Company’s financial flexibility as we pursue profitable growth.

“As we move through calendar year 2026, we remain focused on integrating accretive acquisitions, expanding market share in fire protection globally, and strengthening our Industrial products business. These initiatives are supported by rigorous financial discipline designed to improve revenue quality, expand margins, enhance free cash flow, and deliver long-term shareholder value,” Swinea concluded.

Calven Swinea was appointed Interim Chief Financial Officer effective January 1, 2026 after having served as Vice President of Finance since September 2020. Mr. Swinea was Global Corporate Controller of Elliott Group, a manufacturer of turbomachinery, from September 2019 to September 2020. Before consulting for various public companies from October 2015 to September 2019, he was the Vice President of Administration/Vice President of Internal Audit for Walter Energy, Inc., a metallurgical coal producer, from August 2010 to October 2015. Mr. Swinea also served in various finance positions for Avocent Corporation, Sanmina Corporation and was a senior manager at EY LLP.

