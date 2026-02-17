Qualstar Certifies ATTO XstreamCORE® 8100T for Seamless Integration with Qualstar Q-Series Tape Libraries

CAMARILLO, Calif., Feb. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Qualstar Corporation (OTC: QBAK), a trusted provider of scalable tape storage solutions, and ATTO Technology, Inc., a global leader in high-performance storage connectivity, today announced the successful testing and certification of ATTO XstreamCORE 8100T Intelligent Bridge with Qualstar’s complete Q-Series family of tape libraries, from the Q8 through the new Q1000+. This qualification enables organizations to integrate high-capacity LTO tape storage—supporting LTO-8, LTO-9, and LTO-10—into virtually any IT environment with exceptional ease and flexibility.

ATTO XstreamCORE 8100T bridges up to four SAS tape drives to dual 10Gb Ethernet ports via iSCSI, allowing Qualstar’s Q-Series libraries to connect over standard Ethernet networks. This certified integration simplifies deployment, eliminates traditional direct-attach limitations, and supports the growing demands of long-term data preservation in media & broadcast, scientific and medical research, supercomputing, and AI processing workflows.

Qualstar and ATTO: Unlocking Flexible, Secure LTO Tape Storage

Data-intensive industries face exploding storage needs for infrequently accessed but critical archives. The certified Qualstar Q-Series with ATTO XstreamCORE 8100T solution addresses this with:

Ease of Integration: Seamless compatibility brings LTO tape storage into any Ethernet-based environment without complex proprietary protocols or hardware changes.

Flexible Library Location: Tape libraries no longer need to reside in the creative or primary compute space—place them securely in a remote, locked facility while remaining virtually accessible as if local.

Enhanced Security: Physical separation of tape media under lock and key reduces exposure risks while maintaining high-performance access for authorized users.

Scalable High-Capacity Retention: Supports hundreds of terabytes to petabytes using reliable LTO-8, LTO-9, and LTO-10 technology, with Qualstar's energy-efficient designs and no slot licensing fees or proprietary software lock-in.

Cost Efficiency: Lowers total cost of ownership (TCO) through simplified access, reduced infrastructure complexity, and Qualstar's independent manufacturing advantages.



“The Partnership between ATTO and Qualstar has expanded the reach of Qualstar’s portfolio of data storage solutions to everywhere in an organization’s environment,” said Steven Bronson, CEO of Qualstar. “This new qualification further reduces the Total Cost of Ownership of LTO data storage by simplifying access to all our tape library solutions.”

“Organizations in media, research, and high-performance computing need reliable, affordable ways to scale archive storage without sacrificing accessibility or security,” said Tim Klein, CEO of ATTO Technology. “Our XstreamCORE 8100T, now certified with Qualstar’s Q-Series libraries, delivers exactly that—easy Ethernet-based integration that keeps tape flexible, secure, and cost-effective.”

Engineered for Media, Research, and High-Performance Computing Archives

Ideal for media & broadcast production houses, scientific and medical research institutions, supercomputing centers, and AI-driven workflows—where retaining massive datasets long-term is essential—this certified solution combines Qualstar’s robust, independent tape libraries with ATTO’s intelligent bridging for fast, secure access over existing networks.

About ATTO

For over 35 years, ATTO Technology, Inc. has been a global leader specializing in network and storage connectivity and infrastructure solutions for the most data-intensive computing environments. ATTO works closely with its partners to create the world’s best end-to-end data delivery, management, and storage solutions.

About Qualstar Corporation

Qualstar Corporation, founded in 1984, manufactures and markets data storage system products and compact, high-efficiency power solutions.

Our data storage systems are marketed under the Qualstar™ brand and include highly scalable automated magnetic tape libraries used to store, retrieve and manage electronic data primarily in the network computing environment. Our products, sold through resellers, system integrators and OEMs, range from entry-level to enterprise and are a cost-effective solution for organizations requiring backup, recovery and archival storage of critical electronic information

The Company’s power solutions, marketed under the N2Power™ brand, include standard, semi-custom and custom versions and provide OEM designers with increased functionality while reducing thermal loads and cooling requirements and lowering operating costs. These products are sold to OEMs in a wide range of markets, including telecom/networking equipment, audio/visual, industrial, gaming and medical.

More information is available at www.qualstar.com and www.n2power.com or by phone at 805-583-7744.

