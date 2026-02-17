Lone Wolf Technologies Appoints Matt Fischer as CEO

DALLAS, Feb. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lone Wolf Technologies ("Lone Wolf"), the leader in residential real estate software, today announced that Matt Fischer has been appointed Chief Executive Officer of Lone Wolf, effective immediately. Fischer succeeds Jimmy Kelly, who will remain with the company in an advisory capacity to ensure a seamless transition of responsibilities.

Over the past several years, Lone Wolf has made a significant investment in its platform, technology, and operating model, steadily unifying its product portfolio and delivering consistent, high-quality customer experience. Building on this momentum, the company is entering its next phase of growth, centered on advancing a unified platform, embedding AI across the product suite, and serving customers with integrated and customizable solutions. From AI agents to enhanced transaction and forms capabilities, Lone Wolf is focused on delivering the next generation of solutions that brokerages and agents depend on to operate more efficiently and competitively.

Fischer joins Lone Wolf from Bullhorn, where he spent 22 years scaling the business from a single-product startup to a multi-product market leader with more than 10,000 customers worldwide. During his tenure at Bullhorn, Fischer held numerous positions of increasing impact, leadership, and responsibility. As Bullhorn’s President and Chief Operating Officer, he was a visionary leader and a driving force behind Bullhorn’s growth strategy. Fischer led large product, engineering, and delivery teams responsible for delivering an incredible customer experience and aligning the organization around that mission.

“With his deep product and technology expertise and an unwavering focus on customer experience, Matt is an ideal leader for Lone Wolf’s next chapter,” said Agha Khan, a company director. “I believe Matt’s track record of building market-leading platforms through growth, acquisition, and innovation will help Lone Wolf accelerate its vision and deliver even greater value to brokerages and agents.”

Khan continued, “On behalf of the Board, I would like to thank Jimmy for his leadership during a pivotal period in Lone Wolf’s evolution. During his tenure, Lone Wolf substantially expanded its scale, through both acquisitions and organic investments, to prepare for accelerated growth and value creation. We greatly appreciate Jimmy’s contributions to the company.”

Fischer said, “I have long admired Lone Wolf and its leadership position in the real estate technology industry and am honored to step into the CEO role at this exciting juncture. The company has built an impressive platform that makes a difference in the lives of over one million agents across the U.S. and Canada. I look forward to working alongside Lone Wolf’s incredibly talented team to drive innovation, simplify complexity, and deliver better business outcomes for the company’s customers.”

“It has been an honor to serve as Lone Wolf’s CEO over the past seven years,” said Kelly. “I am incredibly proud of what our team has accomplished. And, I am thankful for Lone Wolf’s employees, customers and partners who have been critical to the success of the company. I look forward to watching Lone Wolf continue to grow and succeed under Matt’s leadership.”

About Lone Wolf Technologies

Lone Wolf Technologies is the North American leader in residential real estate software, serving over 1.5 million real estate professionals across Canada and the U.S. The company offers an ecosystem of technology products designed to simplify the entire transaction process, from lead to closing. Lone Wolf's solutions empower brokers, agents, and MLSs/associations to operate more efficiently, reduce risk, and increase profitability. Lone Wolf is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

