Learning Care Group Opens Two Everbrook Academy Locations in Developing Minnesota Communities

Minnesotta, Feb. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Learning Care Group opened the doors today to two new Everbrook Academy locations in Minnesota, serving the families of the newly developed communities of Otsego, Albertville, and surrounding areas.

The new locations at 8677 Parson Ave NE, Otsego, MN and 6869 Laketowne Place, Albertville, MN are part of the 28 early childhood education centers operated by Learning Care Group in the state.

“As these communities continue to grow, we are excited for the opportunity to bring our one-of-a-kind early educational offerings and share our love of learning with even more families in Minnesota,” said John Bork, Learning Care Group CEO.

The modern facilities of Everbrook Academy include bright, contemporary classrooms, thoughtfully designed to create a welcoming and engaging environment for children six weeks to 12 years. The schools also feature a highly interactive multipurpose room that’s a favorite with children, an outdoor playground, and healthy meal options.

Everbrook Academy students benefit from the research backed Learn as we Grow™ curriculum, supporting children as they explore, discover, and gain independence. With a balanced focus on early academics, creativity, physical development, and social-emotional skills, children are guided toward key milestones that prepare them for preschool and beyond.

Families also have access to the exclusive SproutAbout app, allowing them to stay closely connected through real-time updates, photos, and live classroom video streaming, offering peace of mind and a true partnership between home and school.

To start fostering your child’s educational success, visit www.everbrookacademy.com to schedule a tour of these new facilities, or find one in your area, today!

About Learning Care Group, Inc.

Learning Care Group (LCG) is the second-largest for-profit early education and child care provider in North America and a leader in employer-sponsored solutions that meet the needs of organizations and their working families. Headquartered in Novi, Michigan, LCG provides quality care and early learning for children 6 weeks to 12 years through 11 unique brands. Supporting families and inspiring children to love learning for more than 50 years, LCG operates 1,110+ schools in 40 states and enables child development through a comprehensive, research-based curriculum in a safe, nurturing, fun school environment. LCG is committed to transforming the child care industry, exceeding its partners’ expectations, and enhancing the way children learn and grow every day. For more information, visit www.learningcaregroup.com.

