Learning Care Group Solves Summer Scheduling Woes for Working Families

Novi, Michigan, Feb. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As working parents all over the country prepare to tackle the hectic scheduling of summer activities, Learning Care Group (LCG), a nationwide provider of early education and child care, opens enrollment for Wondercamp, a full-day summer camp that offers an all-in-one solution for engaging programming and reliable, consistent care through the entire summer season.

The exclusive 15-week program, which runs from Memorial Day to Labor Day, is designed for children from toddlers up to age 12 to fill their summer break with exciting explorations, meaningful connections, and play-based learning – all in one place. Each unique Wondercamp week includes themed projects, guided collaboration, outdoor activities, and discovery-based experiences that support social, emotional, and cognitive growth. Many locations also offer community experiences and field trips for older campers.

“The summer season can be a stressful time for many working families who struggle to juggle their careers with the varied and inconsistent schedules of part-time camps,” said John Bork, Learning Care Group CEO. “Supporting families is at the heart of what we do, which is why it’s important to us to provide opportunities for children to have a fun, memory-filled summer with continued learning experiences and scheduling that fits the lives of working caregivers.”

Wondercamp programming is offered at all nationwide LCG Brands including: AppleTree & Gilden Woods, Childtime Learning Centers, Creative Kids, Everbrook Academy, La Petite Academy, Montessori Unlimited, Pathways Learning Academy, The Children’s Courtyard, Tutor Time, U-GRO and Young School.

Families can enroll children in Wondercamp for the full summer or pick and choose weeks based on their needs. Learn more about Wondercamp and find a location near you at learningcaregroup.com/wondercamp

Learning Care Group also offers custom employer-sponsored solutions to help organizations attract and retain talent by meeting the needs of working families. Learn how your organization can support families through the summer and beyond at www.learningcaregroup.com/employer-solutions/

###

About Learning Care Group, Inc.

Learning Care Group (LCG) is the second-largest for-profit early education and child care provider in North America. LCG is also a leader in employer-sponsored solutions that meet the needs of organizations and their working families. Headquartered in Novi, Michigan, LCG provides quality care and early learning for children 6 weeks to 12 years through 11 unique brands across 1,150+ schools in 40 states. Supporting families and inspiring children to love learning for more than 50 years, LCG enables child development through a comprehensive, research-based curriculum in a safe, nurturing, fun school environment. LCG is committed to transforming the child care industry, exceeding its partners’ expectations, and enhancing the way children learn and grow every day.

Attachments