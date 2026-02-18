Newly Published! A Book About Restoring America's Prosperity and Trust Through Civic Responsibility

Charleston, SC, Feb. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- America’s fiscal, economic and moral foundations have been eroding, but decline is not destiny. In Avoid Fiscal & Economic Disaster, authors Bill Bergman and Larry Feltes draw on over a century of combined experience in business, government, and education to present a hopeful and practical guide for restoring prosperity, trust and civic virtue. This compelling work emphasizes the importance of self-education and leadership, urging citizens to take responsibility for their own learning while fostering a culture of excellence and accountability.



The book is grounded in timeless lessons from ethics, economics, excellence and philosophy, blending personal stories and quotations from great thinkers to inspire readers to live “wisely and agreeably and well.” From the founders’ principles of popular sovereignty to today’s crises of government debt and distrust, Bergman and Feltes chart a path toward renewal rooted in integrity, stewardship, and freedom.

Key themes include:

- The urgent need for reforms in the face of unsustainable government debt.

- The erosion of trust in government and its implications for democracy.

- The role of integrity and civic virtue in rebuilding our republic.

- Practical solutions for fostering economic resilience and growth.

- The importance of informed decision-making in shaping a sustainable future.

- Viewing and empowering citizens as “auditors from headquarters.”



In a statement, Bergman and Feltes summarized their call for civic responsibility in these terms: "American government has evolved into a train wreck of self-aggrandizement, ironically through vehicles designed in principle to serve the common good. Trust in government has been eroding together with the sustainability of government finances, but as Thomas Paine lamented in his 1776 Revolutionary War pamphlet Common Sense, 'Our calamity is heightened by reflecting that we furnish the means by which we suffer.' Our book aims to breathe new life into timeless principles like good government and popular sovereignty.”

Bill Bergman and Larry Feltes’s enlightening exploration invites citizens and leadership officials to embark on an informed journey toward renewal. This book serves as a wake-up call, urging individuals to take charge of their financial well-being as citizens, as well as the health of the economy.



What steps will you take to ensure a brighter future for our republic? Avoid Fiscal & Economic Disaster is available for purchase online at Amazon.com and BarnesandNoble.com.

