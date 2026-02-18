Allsup Highlights Top 10 Medical Categories For SSDI Beneficiaries

Belleville, Illinois, Feb. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allsup, a leading provider of Social Security Disability Insurance (SSDI) representation, return to work and veterans disability appeals services, is highlighting the Social Security Administration’s (SSA) 2024 Annual Statistical Report that identifies the top 10 medical diagnostic groups accounting for the vast majority of SSDI beneficiaries nationwide.

Out of approximately 7.23 million SSDI beneficiaries, the top 10 medical diagnostic groups represent more than 96% of all recipients. These conditions reflect a wide range of physical and mental impairments that can significantly limit an individual’s ability to continue working full time.

“These data reinforce that SSDI is designed for individuals with serious, long-term conditions that substantially limit their ability to work,” said T.J. Geist, principal advocate at Allsup. “Successfully qualifying for disability benefits requires far more than a diagnosis. It depends on comprehensive medical documentation, a clear understanding of SSA’s evaluation criteria and effectively demonstrating how a condition impacts employment. Experienced representation plays a critical role in that process.”

Musculoskeletal system and connective tissue diseases remain the most common qualifying conditions, accounting for 34.1% of all SSDI beneficiaries—more than 2.4 million people. These conditions often include severe back disorders, arthritis and joint damage that make sustained work impossible.

Mental disorders are the second most prevalent category, representing 28.4% of beneficiaries, or just over 2 million individuals. This group includes conditions such as depressive disorders, bipolar disorder, schizophrenia spectrum disorders and other serious mental health impairments.

Together, musculoskeletal and mental health conditions account for more than six out of every 10 SSDI beneficiaries.

The remaining top diagnostic groups include:

Nervous system and sense organ disorders (10.3%)

Circulatory system diseases, such as heart conditions and stroke (7.6%)

Injuries (3.8%)

Neoplasms, including cancers and tumors (3.8%)

Respiratory system diseases, such as chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) (2.7%)

Endocrine, nutritional and metabolic diseases, such as diabetes (2.2%)

Genitourinary system diseases, such as kidney disease (2.2%)

Digestive system diseases, such as inflammatory bowel disease (1.6%)

“These categories reflect the wide range of physical and mental impairments that can disrupt a person’s ability to work,” Geist added. “They also highlight why SSDI claims often require careful development of medical evidence and, in many cases, appeals to ensure the SSA has a complete and accurate picture of an individual’s limitations.”

The SSA’s Annual Statistical Report provides important insight into who receives SSDI benefits and why, highlighting the complexity of disability determinations and the importance of thorough medical evidence when applying for or appealing a claim.

For individuals living with eligible disabling conditions, SSDI benefits can provide essential financial stability and access to Medicare. However, the SSDI application and appeals process remains complex, with many initial claims denied due to insufficient medical evidence or technical issues rather than a lack of eligibility.

Allsup representatives help claimants by:

Offering free screenings for SSDI eligibility.

Preparing and filing applications, with more than 425,000 successfully approved claimants.

Managing communication with SSA and monitoring claim progress.

Assisting with Reconsideration and Hearing appeals, with a higher hearing-level success rate than the national average.

According to the U.S. Government Accountability Office, individuals with representation are nearly three times more likely to be awarded SSDI benefits than those without.

To learn more about applying for SSDI, checking eligibility, or filing an appeal, visit FileSSDI.Allsup.com or call (800) 678-3276. Allsup helps more individuals get approved at the initial application level than any other representative nationwide.

ABOUT ALLSUP

Allsup and its subsidiaries provide nationwide Social Security disability, veterans disability appeal, disability financial solutions, return to work, and healthcare benefits services for individuals, their employers and insurance carriers. Allsup professionals deliver specialized services supporting people with disabilities and seniors so they may lead lives that are as financially secure and as healthy as possible. Founded in 1984, the company is based in Belleville, Illinois, near St. Louis. Learn more at Allsup.com or download a free PDF of Applying for Social Security Disability Insurance: Getting It Right The First Time.

