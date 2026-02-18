Monument Mining Limited Recognized as Top 50 TSX Venture Company

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Monument Mining Limited (TSX-V: MMY and FSE: D7Q1) “Monument” or the “Company” is pleased to announce it has been recognized as one of the top-performing companies on the TSX Venture Exchange (“TSXV”) for 2025 and has earned a place on the 2026 TSX Venture 50™ list (President and CEO Cathy Zhai’s presentation for TSX Venture 50™ at: https://monumentmining.com/videos/).









Cathy Zhai, President and CEO of Monument, commented: “We are proud to be honoured among the Venture 50™ for our outstanding 2025 share performance, highlighted by a 328% increase in our share price and 350% increase in market capitalization. This achievement reflects the dedication of our team and the strength of our strategy, and a long-term shareholders’ support.”

Ms. Zhai continued: “As we look ahead to 2026, we remain focused on disciplined, low-cost production, prudent cash management, and sustainable growth to drive long-term value for our shareholders. Our goal is to achieve Monument’s growth by strategically deploying capital in three key areas:

Life-of-mine expansion programs through exploration at Selinsing.

Development of our Western Australia projects to generate new cash flow.

Pursuing corporate opportunities to increase company’s value and shareholder returns.









The TSX Venture 50™ is an annual ranking that celebrates the top-performing small-cap companies on the TSX Venture Exchange from across Canada and around the world. These issuers demonstrate exceptional innovation, growth, and market performance. Being named to the list highlights Monument’s continued success in leveraging the public markets to advance its strategic objectives, strengthen its operations, and create lasting value for shareholders.

The companies on the 2026 list delivered an average share price appreciation of 431% to investors, significantly outpacing the 207% recorded the year prior. In addition, the group holds a combined market capitalization of more than $21.5 billion, an unprecedented $17.9 billion increase over the course of 2025, with companies growing their market value by an average of 775% year-over-year.

The ranking is based on three equally weighted criteria of one-year share price appreciation, market capitalization growth, and Canadian consolidated trading value as of December 31, 2025. For more information on the 2026 TSX Venture 50™ list, visit: www.tsx.com/Venture50.

Monument Mining Limited (TSX-V: MMY, FSE: D7Q1) is an established Canadian gold producer that 100% owns and operates the Selinsing Gold Mine in Malaysia and the Murchison Gold Project in the Murchison area of Western Australia. It has 20% interest in Tuckanarra Gold Project, jointly owned by Odyssey Gold Ltd in the same region. The Company employs approximately 280 people in both regions and is committed to the highest standards of environmental management, social responsibility, including health and safety for its employees and neighboring communities and good corporate governance.

