VerticalContext Chat by BCC Research Now Available with 14-Day Free Trial

Boston, Feb. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BCC Research has officially launched VerticalContext Chat, a new AI-powered interface designed to transform how users access trusted market intelligence. The platform allows professionals to ask direct market questions and receive instant, citation-backed answers drawn from BCC Research’s authoritative data and analysis.

Instead of searching through reports manually, users can now interact conversationally with BCC Research content, retrieve market size insights, competitive intelligence, and forecast data within seconds.

What Users Can Do with VerticalContext Chat

During the free 14-day trial, users can:

Ask questions related to market size.

Pull competitive insights.

Access forecasts with citations.

Validate assumptions before meetings.

Quickly locate relevant research findings.

Get started today with a free 14-day trial: https://www.verticalcontext.ai/signup

The platform requires no setup, integrations, or learning curve. Users simply ask a question and receive a sourced response instantly.

Affordable Access to Trusted Market Intelligence

Following the free trial, VerticalContext Chat is available for $499 per month, with the flexibility to cancel at any time. The tool is designed to provide cost-effective access to BCC Research’s high-quality market data in a faster, more intuitive format.

For professionals who have ever thought, “I know BCC has this data somewhere,” VerticalContext Chat delivers that data instantly, without the need to search across multiple documents.

Get Started with VerticalContext Chat

Sign up today for a free 14-day trial:

https://www.verticalcontext.ai/signup

Interested in a guided walkthrough? Request a demo:

https://www.bccresearch.com/request-demo

About BCC Research

BCC Research market research reports provide objective, unbiased measurement and assessment of market opportunities. Our experienced industry analysts' goal is to help you make informed business decisions free of noise and hype.

For media inquiries, email press@bccresearch.com or visit our media page for access to our market research library.

Any data and analysis extracted from this press release must be accompanied by a statement identifying BCC Research LLC as the source and publisher.