Avocado Green Mattress Partners with Puente to Support Families in Rural Guatemala

Los Angeles, Feb. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avocado Green Mattress , the leader in certified organic and non-toxic sleep products, is deepening its commitment to 1% for the Planet through a partnership with Puente , a community-led Guatemalan nonprofit dedicated to preventing chronic childhood malnutrition and equipping families with the tools to thrive, from parenting education and early childhood development to financial empowerment.

The partnership reflects Avocado’s commitment to supporting the communities that help bring its products to life. “We love the idea of giving back to the families who work with Grupo Fortaleza, one of our Organic Latex Suppliers in Guatemala, and Puente does an incredible job supporting their nutrition, health, and wellness,” says Laura Scott, Director of Brand Marketing at Avocado Green Mattress.

In Spanish, “Puente” means “bridge,” and for founders Edna de Morales and Carol de Fernandez, it reflects the organization’s philosophy of connecting families with opportunity. “We see ourselves as facilitators, " says Edna de Morales, Puente Co-Founder. “We provide information, tools, and guidance, but the mothers and families we work with are the real protagonists. They make the decisions and take the steps to cross the bridge toward improving their own lives.”

Founded to address the urgent issue of chronic childhood malnutrition in Guatemala, Puente has spent more than 20 years empowering women and families in rural communities to improve children’s health, nutrition, and overall development, creating opportunities for growth and choice.

Today, Puente has grown into a community-led movement providing comprehensive support through early childhood education, parenting programs, financial empowerment, and environmental responsibility. Its 73 Nútreme (Nurture) Centers provide programming across two core pillars: early childhood care and education, and comprehensive community and family intervention. This includes strategies for sanitation and hygiene, agricultural activities, and financial empowerment and autonomy for women through community banks.

As a member of 1% for the Planet, Avocado Green Mattress proudly supports Puente’s work, helping expand its reach in more communities. Through its annual commitment of donating a portion of revenue to environmental and social nonprofit partners, Avocado invests in organizations driving measurable, community-led change. By partnering with Puente, Avocado strengthens its mission to maintain environmentally conscious, ethical, and sustainable business practices across its entire supply chain, while investing in the people and communities connected to its products.

Avocado's dream is to be the world's most sustainable brand — the pinnacle of certified organic, nontoxic mattresses; luxury bedding; and American-made furniture.

Avocado meets the highest global full-product standards for organic integrity, product safety, and responsible manufacturing — including GOTS organic certification; OEKO-TEX® STANDARD 100, EWG VERIFIED®, and MADE SAFE® for nontoxic standards; and GREENGUARD Gold for low emissions. Avocado is a Best for the World B Corporation, Climate Label Certified, and a Pinnacle Award winner from 1% for the Planet.

