Avocado Green Mattress Signs Lease For New NYC Storefront

Los Angeles, CA, May 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avocado Green Mattress, the industry leader in certified organic and nontoxic sleep products and furniture, has signed a lease for a new retail location in New York City as the brand continues to expand its brick-and-mortar reach. With this new location, Avocado will operate 16 company-owned retail stores across the United States.

The store, located at 934 3rd Avenue, will span 12,000 square feet across five floors, including two showroom levels designed to showcase Avocado’s complete product assortment in an immersive retail setting. The company plans to open the location in Fall 2026.

“Signing the lease for our new store adjacent to the Upper East Side marks an exciting milestone for Avocado,” says Vy Nguyen, Co-CEO of Avocado Green Mattress. “We look forward to welcoming customers to experience our full range of organic sleep and home products in a thoughtfully designed space that reflects our commitment to wellness and sustainability.”

Designed as an immersive brand experience, the five-story location will feature two dedicated retail floors showcasing a comprehensive product assortment, including mattresses, bedding, pillows, and furniture, a Design Center where customers can select fabrics and wood finishes, an interactive exhibition showcasing the science behind Avocado’s mattresses, and more.

“Avocado's 3rd Avenue store embodies our vision of organic living, says Joanna Harrison, Creative Director of Avocado Green Mattress. “When customers step inside, they’ll be transported to our ideal version of a home. Every element from the Design Center to our materials showcase will invite customers to explore, connect with our brand, and discover exactly what they need for better sleep and healthier living.

Avocado Green Mattress products are available online at www.avocadogreenmattress.com and through select retailers nationwide.

About Avocado Green Mattress

Avocado Green Mattress is a Certified B Corporation holding six simultaneous finished-product certifications across its organic mattress lineup. Mattresses are handcrafted with certified organic materials — which may include latex, wool, and cotton, depending on the model — and contain no petroleum-based polyurethane foam. Certifications include GOTS organic certification; OEKO-TEX® STANDARD 100 Class I for finished-product harmful substance testing, EWG VERIFIED®, and MADE SAFE® for transparency and ingredient safety; GREENGUARD Gold for low emissions; and UL® Formaldehyde-Free. Avocado is a Climate Label Certified company, 1% for the Planet Pinnacle Award winner, and has been recognized by Fast Company as a "Brand That Matters."