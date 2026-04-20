Avocado Green Mattress Partners with Environmental Working Group and Know Your Value for Inaugural Earth Day Dinner

Los Angeles, CA, April 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avocado Green Mattress , a leader in certified organic mattresses and sustainable sleep, is proud to serve as a sponsor of the inaugural Environmental Working Group (EWG) & Know Your Value's Earth Day Dinner.

For 16 years, EWG’s Earth Day Dinner has championed health, women, and clean environmental practices. This year marks its first collaboration with Mika Brzezinski and Know Your Value . Know Your Value is a movement and platform that helps women recognize, and be recognized for, their personal and professional value by developing and inspiring individual growth, and empowers women to negotiate their worth.

“Supporting EWG’s Earth Day Dinner alongside Know Your Value is a meaningful opportunity to celebrate and uplift the women driving progress in health and environmental stewardship,” said Mark Abrials, Co-Founder, Chief Marketing & Sustainability Officer at Avocado Green Mattress. “Our mission has always been rooted in transparency and creating safer, more sustainable products, and we’re proud to stand with organizations that share those values.”

Held on Earth Day, April 22nd, the evening will bring together leading voices in environmental advocacy and wellness to celebrate the women driving change in health, sustainability, and business. Centered on the theme of knowing and owning one’s value, the event will support EWG’s mission to help consumers live healthier lives in a healthier environment, with a speaker lineup of influential women across industries, including Avocado Green Mattress’ own Vice President of Marketing, Brooke Witt, along with Miranda Kerr, Hilary Swank, Erin Foster, and more.

As a premier sponsor, Avocado is proud to highlight its EWG VERIFIED® certification, underscoring its commitment to transparency, ingredient safety, and healthier homes. Avocado the only mattress brand to simultaneously hold six finished-product certifications across its organic lineup, setting a higher standard in an industry where claims like “natural” and “non-toxic” are often loosely defined. Administered by the Environmental Working Group, EWG VERIFIED® is a trusted mark requiring full ingredient disclosure and rigorous safety standards, reflecting Avocado’s broader mission of accountability and environmental stewardship.

For more information, please visit www.ewg.org/earthdinner .

About Avocado Green Mattress

Avocado Green Mattress is a Certified B Corporation holding six simultaneous finished-product certifications across its organic mattress lineup. Mattresses are handcrafted with certified organic materials — which may include latex, wool, and cotton, depending on the model — and contain no petroleum-based polyurethane foam. Certifications include GOTS organic certification; OEKO-TEX® STANDARD 100 Class I for finished-product harmful substance testing, EWG VERIFIED®, and MADE SAFE® for transparency and ingredient safety; GREENGUARD Gold for low emissions; and UL® Formaldehyde-Free. Avocado is a Climate Label Certified company, 1% for the Planet Pinnacle Award winner, and has been recognized by Fast Company as a "Brand That Matters."