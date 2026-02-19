Scytale Earns Spot on G2’s 2026 Best Software Awards for Best Governance, Risk & Compliance (GRC) Products

New York, NY, Feb. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Scytale, AI-powered security and compliance platform, today announced it has been named to G2’s 2026 Best Software Awards on the Best Governance, Risk and Compliance (GRC) Products list. As the world’s largest and most trusted software marketplace, G2 reaches over 100 million buyers annually. Its annual Best Software Awards rank the world’s best software companies and products based on authentic, timely reviews from real users. ​​

The recognition in G2’s 2026 Best Software Awards validates Scytale’s mission to simplify and automate security and compliance processes and enable businesses to stay compliant effortlessly with AI-powered solutions and expert-driven guidance.

Melissa Dil, VP Marketing, Scytale, noted "As a 2026 G2 Best Software Award winner, we're thrilled to be recognized for our commitment to simplifying compliance. This achievement highlights our dedication to delivering smart, automated solutions that help businesses stay secure and compliant, faster and more efficiently than ever before.

“As buyers increasingly shift to AI-driven research to discover software solutions, being recommended in the ‘answer moment’ must be earned with credible proof,” said Godard Abel, co-founder and CEO at G2. “Our Best Software Awards are grounded in trusted data from authentic customer reviews. They not only give buyers an objective, reliable guide to the products that help teams do their best work, but they’re also the proof AI search platforms rely on when sourcing answers. Congratulations to this year’s winners, including Scytale. Earning a spot on these lists signals real customer impact.”

About G2’s Best Software Awards

G2’s 2026 Best Software Awards feature dozens of award lists, ranking software vendors and products using G2’s proprietary algorithm. The results are based on G2’s verified user reviews and publicly available market presence data. To be eligible for the Best Software Awards, a software company or product must have received at least 10 approved reviews during the 2025 calendar year. Scores reflect only data from reviews submitted during this evaluation period.

To learn more, view G2’s 2026 Best Software Awards and read more about G2’s methodology.

About G2

G2 is the world's largest and most trusted software marketplace. More than 100 million people annually — including employees at all Fortune 500 companies — use G2 to make smarter software decisions based on authentic peer reviews. Thousands of software and services companies of all sizes partner with G2 to build their reputation and grow their business — including Salesforce, HubSpot, Zoom, and Adobe. To learn more about where you go for software, visit www.g2.com and follow G2 on LinkedIn.

About Scytale

Founded in 2021, Scytale is a leader in trust and compliance, helping businesses around the world achieve and maintain security, privacy, and AI compliance effortlessly. With a global team spanning New York, Tel Aviv, Johannesburg, Cape Town, Berlin, Lisbon, and Prague, Scytale serves a global customer base, including industry leaders such as the ICL Group, Deel, and Berlitz. By combining intelligent automation, AI-driven workflows, and expert guidance, Scytale is transforming how companies build trust and streamline their governance, risk, and compliance (GRC) processes.

