Edward Wilson Joins SEDA, Bringing Deep Expertise in Risk Management, Derivatives Trading and Institutional Prime Brokerage

New York, NY, Feb. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SEDA Experts LLC, a leading expert witness firm providing world-class financial expert witness services, announced today that Edward Wilson joined the firm as Managing Director.

“Ed further enhances our risk management, prime brokerage, and derivatives capabilities,” said Peter Selman, Managing Partner of SEDA Experts.

Edward Wilson is an expert in risk management, derivatives trading, funding and liquidity management, and institutional prime brokerage. He is a former Chief Risk Officer of a leading US insurance company and was a Managing Director at Goldman Sachs, with responsibility for firmwide risk frameworks, balance sheet strategy, clearing and margin methodologies, and complex trading platforms.

Mr. Wilson most recently served as Managing Director and Chief Risk Officer at Global Atlantic Financial Group, a leading US life insurance and annuity provider. As a member of the Management Committee, he was responsible for firmwide risk governance across assets, liabilities, asset-liability management and liquidity, capital, and operational risk. He oversaw a team of approximately 50 professionals and chaired the Risk Committee, reporting to the Board Risk Committee. During his tenure, assets under management increased from approximately $65 billion to $175 billion, supported by enhanced risk limits, stress testing, liquidity frameworks, and capital oversight.

Prior to joining Global Atlantic, Mr. Wilson spent 27 years at Goldman Sachs, where he held multiple Managing Director roles. As Global Head of Prime Services Risk, he oversaw risk management for the firm’s prime brokerage, futures, and listed options clearing businesses, managing a global team across the United States, Europe, and Asia, and overseeing a balance sheet of approximately $300 billion. He chaired the Clearinghouse Risk Committee and played a key role in margin methodology, financing frameworks, and derivatives risk governance.

Earlier, as Head of Global Liquidity Products, he centralized funding and liquidity risk management across the firm, designed secured and unsecured funding strategies, implemented contingent and intraday liquidity frameworks, and chaired the Asset-Liability Committee. He also served in senior Securities Division Risk roles, overseeing derivatives, equities, and principal strategies businesses, including during the 2008 financial crisis, with responsibility for balance sheet reduction and capital allocation.

Mr. Wilson began his career in FX and interest rate derivatives trading in London, New York, and Hong Kong, managing complex options books and emerging markets exposures through periods of market stress, including the ERM crisis, Asian financial crisis, and Latin American currency devaluations.

He holds a Bachelor of Arts from Cambridge University and is fluent in French and German.

About SEDA Experts LLC

SEDA is a leading expert witness firm specializing in financial services. We support international law firms by offering the highest level of expertise across the financial industry and providing access to the most influential financial services industry leaders. We provide superior independent advice, data analytics, valuation, and elite expert reports and testimony services to law firms, regulators, and leading financial institutions.