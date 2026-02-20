Inside the FJA Masters of Justice Founders Luncheon: Honoring the Pillars of Florida's Civil Justice System

Orlando, FL, Feb. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Last year at the Four Seasons in Orlando, the Florida Justice Association gathered its most distinguished members for the Masters of Justice Founders Luncheon — an annual celebration of the attorneys, judges, and advocates who have shaped Florida's civil justice system. What unfolded was one of the most memorable editions in the event's history, featuring a rare appearance by one of the biggest names in injury law, a family legacy honored across generations, and the unveiling of an entirely new award unprecedented in FJA history.



FJA Masters of Justice Founders Luncheon

Coffee With Q's Rene Perras was on the ground covering the event alongside Trevor Goring, executive director of the Trial Lawyer National Portrait Gallery and the FJA's resident portrait artist for more than 25 years. Here's what happened and why it matters.

The Perry Nichols Award: Zander Clem and a Surprise from John Morgan

The most prestigious honor in the FJA — the Perry Nichols Award for selfless sacrifice and inspirational leadership in the pursuit of justice — was presented to Alexander "Zander" Murphy Clem, a past president of the association and managing partner of Morgan & Morgan, widely regarded as the largest personal injury law firm in the world.

The surprise of the afternoon came when John Morgan himself stepped to the podium to present the award. Morgan, the firm's legendary founder, had not appeared at a conference like this in years, and his presence electrified the room.

Morgan shared a question he often poses in interviews: Do you stand more for justice or more for mercy? When that question was put to Clem, he answered without hesitation — mercy. It was a moment that resonated deeply with attendees. As Goring reflected afterward, the answer called to mind Shakespeare's famous passage on the quality of mercy — and the idea that mercy, because it benefits both the giver and the recipient, may be the more powerful virtue.

Clem's track record at the FJA is formidable. He has been a driving force in defeating tort reform efforts that threatened to close courtroom doors to injured Floridians, and his leadership has helped preserve access to justice across the state.

The Romano Family: A Legacy Honored Across Generations

In one of the most moving sequences of the luncheon, two members of the Romano family were honored in a single ceremony, drawing the extended Romano family to the event in force.

Eric Romano, whose father John led the FJA as president in 1989–90 and has received nearly every Founders Award in the association's history, was presented with the Al J. Cohn Lifetime Achievement Award. The honor recognized Eric's own tenure leading the organization and the example he has set for the next generation of trial lawyers.

His mother, Nancy Romano — wife of John — received the Joan Williams Award, which recognizes a non-lawyer for their passion in protecting Florida's civil justice system. The sight of mother and son being honored side by side, surrounded by brothers, cousins, and extended family, was one of the emotional high points of the day.

The Al J. Cohn Award itself carries deep historical weight. Cohn was one of FJA's early founders and a decorated World War II hero who received both American and British military honors, including the British Military Cross. Rob Polk, who presented the award to Eric, shared a striking story: on Christmas Eve 1944, Cohn was stationed so close to the front lines that he and his fellow soldiers could hear German troops singing "Silent Night" across the divide.

Alex Ortega Gomez: A Rising Star Who Left Private Practice for Public Defense

The BJ and Tom Masterson Award for ethical professionalism went to Alex Ortega Gomez, a partner at Grossman Roth, one of Miami's premier litigation firms. The award honors the legacy of BJ Masterson — one of FJA's earliest founders, who made his name in a landmark case against General Motors in 1961 — and his son Tom.

What set Gomez apart was not just his record as a civil justice attorney, but his decision to leave private practice and serve as a public defender. This move earned him deep respect within the association. In his acceptance remarks, Gomez took a moment to name every female member of the Florida Justice Association and pay tribute to their contributions, calling them the backbone of the organization. It was a gesture that drew widespread admiration from the room.

The Krupnick and Tipton Awards: Perseverance and the Power of the Written Word

Two additional Founders Awards rounded out the luncheon.

The John E. Krupnick Award, which honors perseverance in the pursuit of justice, was presented to Michael Trentalange. Krupnick himself was known for pursuing a case on behalf of a severely injured four-year-old girl for more than 15 years — a testament to the patience and conviction required of trial lawyers in the most complex cases. Trentalange, who practices alongside his wife at Trentalange Kelly, shared that while the first phase of his own long-running case had been successful, the litigation continues today.

The Victor Tipton Award — named for the founder and first editor of the FJA's journal — was presented to Kristen Morse. The award recognizes clarity and style of writing in legal practice and frequently goes to appellate lawyers. Morse was praised as one of the most ethical and detailed legal writers in the Florida bar.

A Historic First: The Legate Award for Chris Searcy

The most unexpected moment of the luncheon was the unveiling of a brand-new honor — the Legate Award — unprecedented in FJA history. The inaugural recipient was Chris Searcy of West Palm Beach, one of the most towering figures in the association's history.

The award draws its name from the legates of ancient Rome — generals appointed by the emperor or the senate, entrusted with extraordinary leadership and vision. Searcy earned the distinction for having personally donated over $1 million to the Florida Justice Association over his lifetime, in addition to decades of leadership and advocacy on behalf of the organization and the civil justice system.

Searcy, who has received nearly every award the FJA offers, was presented with a ceremonial sword encased for display — a fitting symbol for an attorney known for his commanding courtroom presence. As Goring noted, Searcy possesses a rare ability to move a room through the sheer power of his words, leaving audiences deeply affected by his advocacy.

The Key Takeaways

The FJA remains the gold standard for state trial lawyer organizations. With more than 25 years of Founders Luncheon history and a roster of honorees that reads like a hall of fame of American trial law, the association continues to set the benchmark for how the profession celebrates its own and cultivates its next generation.

Legacy matters — and it's alive in Florida. The Romano family's multigenerational presence at the luncheon, and the deep historical roots of awards named for Cohn, Masterson, Krupnick, and Tipton, demonstrated that the FJA's strength is built on institutional memory and family traditions of service.

Justice needs mercy, too. Xander Clem's answer to John Morgan's question — that he stands for mercy over justice — was more than a personal reflection. It was a reminder that the most effective advocates for injured people bring compassion, not just legal firepower, to their work.

Sacrifice and public service still define the best in the profession. Alex Ortega Gomez's decision to leave private practice for public defense, and Chris Searcy's seven-figure personal investment in the FJA, reflect a culture where the profession's leaders are expected to give back — not just win cases.

New traditions signal a growing organization. The creation of the Legate Award signals that the FJA is not just honoring its past but building new ways to recognize extraordinary commitment — a sign of institutional confidence and forward momentum.

For more information about the Florida Justice Association, visit floridajusticeassociation.org.

Rene Perras is a legal news reporter for Coffee With Q covering civil justice, mass torts, and consumer protection in America.

Kami Ayyagari is a legal news reporter for Coffee With Q.

Email: rp@CoffeeWithQ.org