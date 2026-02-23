A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S – Transactions in connection with share buy-back program

A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S – Transactions in connection with share buy-back program
On 5 February 2026, A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (the “Company”) announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 6.3bn (around USD 1bn) to be executed over a period of 12 months. The first phase of the share buy-back program will run from 9 February 2026 up to 5 August 2026. The shares to be acquired will be limited to a total market value of DKK 3.15 billion (around USD 500m).

The share buy-back program will be executed under EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”).

The following transactions have been made under the program in the period 16 to 20 February 2026:

 Number of A sharesAverage purchase price A shares, DKKTransaction value,
A shares, DKK
Accumulated, last announcement 1,679 25,340,000
16 February 202633215,004.96994,981,650
17 February 202633215,251.11455,063,370
18 February 202633215,504.30725,147,430
19 February 202633215,661.98805,199,780
20 February 202633215,676.11455,204,470
Total 16-20 February 20261,660 25,596,700
Accumulated in the second phase of the program 3,339 50,936,700
Accumulated under the program 3,339 50,936,700
 Number of B sharesAverage purchase price B shares, DKKTransaction value,
B shares, DKK
Accumulated, last announcement (market and the Foundation)6,716 101,623,789
16 February 20261,16415,033.689917,499,215
17 February 20261,16415,343.281817,859,580
18 February 20261,16415,505.708818,048,645
19 February 20261,16415,753.238818,336,770
20 February 20261,16415,782.667518,371,025
Total 16-20 February 20265,820 90,115,235
Bought from the Foundation*82015,483.717412,696,648
Accumulated in the second phase of the program (market and the Foundation)13,356 204,435,672
Accumulated under the program (market and the Foundation)13,356 204,435,672

*) According to a separate agreement, A.P. Møller og Hustru Chastine Mc-Kinney Møllers Familiefond (the Foundation) participates on a pro rata basis to the shares purchased in the share buy-back program.

With the transactions stated above, the Company owns a total of 173,719 A shares and 1,085,254 B shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 7.95% of the share capital. Details of each transaction are included as appendix.

Copenhagen, 23 February 2026

Contact persons:

Head of Investor Relations, Martin Dunwoodie, tel. +45 3363 3484
Head of Media Relations, Jesper Lov, tel. +45 6114 1521

