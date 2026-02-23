Announcement
A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S – Transactions in connection with share buy-back program
On 5 February 2026, A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (the “Company”) announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 6.3bn (around USD 1bn) to be executed over a period of 12 months. The first phase of the share buy-back program will run from 9 February 2026 up to 5 August 2026. The shares to be acquired will be limited to a total market value of DKK 3.15 billion (around USD 500m).
The share buy-back program will be executed under EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”).
The following transactions have been made under the program in the period 16 to 20 February 2026:
|Number of A shares
|Average purchase price A shares, DKK
|Transaction value,
A shares, DKK
|Accumulated, last announcement
|1,679
|25,340,000
|16 February 2026
|332
|15,004.9699
|4,981,650
|17 February 2026
|332
|15,251.1145
|5,063,370
|18 February 2026
|332
|15,504.3072
|5,147,430
|19 February 2026
|332
|15,661.9880
|5,199,780
|20 February 2026
|332
|15,676.1145
|5,204,470
|Total 16-20 February 2026
|1,660
|25,596,700
|Accumulated in the second phase of the program
|3,339
|50,936,700
|Accumulated under the program
|3,339
|50,936,700
|Number of B shares
|Average purchase price B shares, DKK
|Transaction value,
B shares, DKK
|Accumulated, last announcement (market and the Foundation)
|6,716
|101,623,789
|16 February 2026
|1,164
|15,033.6899
|17,499,215
|17 February 2026
|1,164
|15,343.2818
|17,859,580
|18 February 2026
|1,164
|15,505.7088
|18,048,645
|19 February 2026
|1,164
|15,753.2388
|18,336,770
|20 February 2026
|1,164
|15,782.6675
|18,371,025
|Total 16-20 February 2026
|5,820
|90,115,235
|Bought from the Foundation*
|820
|15,483.7174
|12,696,648
|Accumulated in the second phase of the program (market and the Foundation)
|13,356
|204,435,672
|Accumulated under the program (market and the Foundation)
|13,356
|204,435,672
*) According to a separate agreement, A.P. Møller og Hustru Chastine Mc-Kinney Møllers Familiefond (the Foundation) participates on a pro rata basis to the shares purchased in the share buy-back program.
With the transactions stated above, the Company owns a total of 173,719 A shares and 1,085,254 B shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 7.95% of the share capital. Details of each transaction are included as appendix.
Copenhagen, 23 February 2026
Contact persons:
Head of Investor Relations, Martin Dunwoodie, tel. +45 3363 3484
Head of Media Relations, Jesper Lov, tel. +45 6114 1521
