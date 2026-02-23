Announcement

A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S – Transactions in connection with share buy-back program

On 5 February 2026, A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (the “Company”) announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 6.3bn (around USD 1bn) to be executed over a period of 12 months. The first phase of the share buy-back program will run from 9 February 2026 up to 5 August 2026. The shares to be acquired will be limited to a total market value of DKK 3.15 billion (around USD 500m).

The share buy-back program will be executed under EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”).

The following transactions have been made under the program in the period 16 to 20 February 2026:

Number of A shares Average purchase price A shares, DKK Transaction value,

A shares, DKK Accumulated, last announcement 1,679 25,340,000 16 February 2026 332 15,004.9699 4,981,650 17 February 2026 332 15,251.1145 5,063,370 18 February 2026 332 15,504.3072 5,147,430 19 February 2026 332 15,661.9880 5,199,780 20 February 2026 332 15,676.1145 5,204,470 Total 16-20 February 2026 1,660 25,596,700 Accumulated in the second phase of the program 3,339 50,936,700 Accumulated under the program 3,339 50,936,700 Number of B shares Average purchase price B shares, DKK Transaction value,

B shares, DKK Accumulated, last announcement (market and the Foundation) 6,716 101,623,789 16 February 2026 1,164 15,033.6899 17,499,215 17 February 2026 1,164 15,343.2818 17,859,580 18 February 2026 1,164 15,505.7088 18,048,645 19 February 2026 1,164 15,753.2388 18,336,770 20 February 2026 1,164 15,782.6675 18,371,025 Total 16-20 February 2026 5,820 90,115,235 Bought from the Foundation* 820 15,483.7174 12,696,648 Accumulated in the second phase of the program (market and the Foundation) 13,356 204,435,672 Accumulated under the program (market and the Foundation) 13,356 204,435,672

*) According to a separate agreement, A.P. Møller og Hustru Chastine Mc-Kinney Møllers Familiefond (the Foundation) participates on a pro rata basis to the shares purchased in the share buy-back program.

With the transactions stated above, the Company owns a total of 173,719 A shares and 1,085,254 B shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 7.95% of the share capital. Details of each transaction are included as appendix.

Copenhagen, 23 February 2026

