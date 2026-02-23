AKC Humane Fund Expands Mission to Support Pet Owners with Critical Veterinary Care

NEW YORK, Feb. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The AKC Humane Fund, a not-for-profit organization dedicated to helping dogs and the people who love them, today announced an expansion of its mission to provide direct support for low-income pet owners struggling to afford the cost of critical veterinary care.

As part of this expanded effort, the AKC Humane Fund is making its first round of donations, a collective $25,000, to three public charities, Banfield Foundation, BluePearl Cares and VCA Charities, to help expand access to veterinary services for income-qualifying pet owners whose animals are experiencing a life-threatening emergency.

“Access to critical veterinary care can be the difference between a family keeping their beloved pet or facing an impossible decision,” said Brandi Hunter Munden, President and CEO of the AKC Humane Fund. “By expanding our mission to include support for veterinary care, we are responding to a real and growing need among pet owners and reinforcing our commitment to the health of all dogs.”

The cost of veterinary care often places increased financial strain on many pet owners, particularly when unexpected illness or injury occurs. Through this initiative, the AKC Humane Fund aims to help bridge that gap by partnering with trusted veterinary providers and directing resources where they can have immediate, meaningful impact.

”Increasing access to veterinary care is at the very heart of what we do,” said Kim Van Syoc, Executive Director for Banfield Foundation, BluePearl Cares and VCA Charities. “Thanks to our incredibly generous donors and partners, including the AKC Humane Fund, we can help even more struggling families receive the support they need when their pet is faced with a life-threatening emergency.”

The AKC Humane Fund has long supported domestic violence shelters, breed rescue, veterinary scholarships, and programs that strengthen the human–canine bond. This expanded focus builds on that legacy by addressing a growing and critical need within the dog-loving community.

Additional partnerships and funding opportunities are expected to be announced as the program continues to grow.

For more information about the AKC Humane Fund and its programs, visit www.akc.org/humanefund.

About the AKC Humane Fund

Founded in 2008, the AKC Humane Fund℠ is dedicated to promoting responsible dog ownership through education, outreach, and strategic grant-making. Through its programs, the AKC Humane Fund provides critical support to rescue efforts, assists domestic violence shelters to allow pets to remain with their families, and delivers meaningful resources that help strengthen the bond between dogs and the people who love them.

Contributions to the AKC Humane Fund are fully tax deductible to the extent permitted by law under Section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code.

Contact: Brandi H. Munden

Phone: (212) 696 8220

Email: brandi.munden@akc.org