Bright Mountain and NeuIQ Announce Strategic Partnership to Advance AI-Driven Consumer Decision Intelligence

Big Village and NeuIQ’s alliance deepens Bright Mountain’s AI-enabled decision intelligence, turning consumer insights into faster, clearer actions across brand strategy, marketing, and media execution.

Boca Raton, FL, Feb. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bright Mountain Media, Inc. (OTCQB: BMTM) (“Bright Mountain” or the “Company”), a leading marketing services platform that empowers brands, agencies, and publishers to go further, faster, today announced a strategic partnership between Big Village, a Bright Mountain company and leading provider of consumer insights and analytics, and NeuIQ, an AI services firm, to transform how organizations access and act on data and insights. Through this partnership, Big Village’s brand and agency customers will be able to make faster data-driven decisions and execute against these decisions more efficiently.

As brands and agencies face increasing pressure to keep pace with rapidly evolving consumer behavior, traditional approaches to market research and consumer insights are proving insufficient. Insights produced as one-off studies or delivered weeks after data collection often struggle to influence strategy, marketing, media, and product decisions in a meaningful and sustained way. In response, organizations are rethinking the role of consumer insights, shifting from episodic research toward always-on decision intelligence that is embedded into ongoing planning and execution.

This partnership complements Big Village’s 80-year track record in decision intelligence with NeuIQ’s cutting-edge AI capabilities, enabling Big Village to provide continuously delivered insights that translate more directly into products and services, and marketing communications tactics that drive growth for brands.

“Our industry is changing at a breakneck pace” said Andy Davidson, Bright Mountain’s Chief Data Officer and President of Big Village. “Brands and agencies can’t afford to wait weeks for data to inform important strategic decisions. They expect insights to be delivered continuously, and they need them to be immediately actionable. NeuIQ’s AI services and innovation will help Big Village accelerate toward this new end state.”

“Enterprises are undergoing that same shift internally,” said Naeem Harnekar, CEO of NeuIQ. “Like agencies, they are no longer satisfied with isolated AI experiments or insights that require manual translation into action. They expect intelligence to be embedded into how decisions and workflows operate over time. This partnership helps Big Village deliver that capability at enterprise scale.”

Through this partnership, Big Village and NeuIQ will modernize Big Village’s decision intelligence delivery and tech operations to be AI-ready by design, with standardized, well-governed data pipelines, reusable analytics and reporting assets, and platform operations. This enables Big Village to accelerate delivery timelines, improve consistency and quality, and embed AI-driven efficiencies across its decision intelligence workflows.

This operating model enables Big Village to focus more deeply on strategic insight, innovation, and client partnership, while ensuring the speed, rigor, and scalability required to support enterprise brands and agencies in an always-on decision environment.



Forward-Looking Statements for Bright Mountain Media, Inc.

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements that are based upon current expectations and involve certain risks and uncertainties. Such forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as “should,” “may,” “intends,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “projects,” “forecasts,” “expects,” “plans,” and “proposes,” and similar words. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors, some of which are beyond our control and difficult to predict and could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or forecasted in the forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements made with respect to expectations of our ability to successfully integrate acquisitions, and the realization of any expected benefits from such acquisitions. You are urged to carefully review and consider any cautionary statements and other disclosures, including the statements made under the heading “Risk Factors” in Bright Mountain’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024 and our other filings with the SEC. Bright Mountain does not undertake any duty to update any forward-looking statements except as may be required by law.

Contact / Investor Relations:

Douglas Baker

Email: corp@otcprgroup.com

Tel: (561) 807-6350

https://otcprgroup.com



About Bright Mountain and Big Village

Bright Mountain Media, Inc. (OTCQB: BMTM) brings together a diverse portfolio of companies to deliver a full spectrum of advertising, marketing, technology, and media services—united by data-driven insights. Subsidiaries include Deep Focus Agency, LLC, MediaHouse, Inc., BV Insights, LLC, CL Media Holdings, LLC, and Bright Mountain, LLC d/b/a BrightStream.

www.brightmountainmedia.com

Big Village is a research and analytics business that helps brands and agencies to better understand customer behavior, intentions, and attitudes to drive effective marketing and innovation. We provide fast-track learning and human-led decision support to help brands genuinely commit to knowing their customers and succeed. With over 80 years of experience in delivering high-quality data and insights, we design, build, and manage consumer insights projects and programs that enable always-on learning and generate growth for brands.

www.big-village.com

About NeuIQ

NeuIQ is an AI services firm that helps enterprises become AI-ready, AI-enabled, and ultimately AI-native. NeuIQ focuses on building the foundations required for AI to operate safely, effectively, and at scale—grounded in the belief that without clean, unified, and trusted data, AI cannot deliver meaningful decisions, automation, or competitive advantage. Its work spans AI platforms, analytics, agentic AI, and orchestration, all designed to support real business outcomes.

NeuIQ partners with enterprises across every stage of their AI journey, helping them move beyond fragmented systems and isolated pilots to AI-native operating models where intelligence is embedded directly into how the business runs.

www.neuiq.ai