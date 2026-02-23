Associa Colorado Celebrates Team and Board Member Honorees Inducted into Black Belt Club by CAI-RMC

Lakewood, Co., Feb. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Associa Colorado Association Services, a leading community management company in Colorado, celebrates the induction of their team and board members into the Community Associations Institute Rocky Mountain Chapter (CAI-RMC) Black Belt Club. Associa Colorado leaders include Tyleen Ortiz, Vice President of Management and John Ortiz, General Manager.

This year’s celebration, “Motivation, Mingling, & Milestones,” honored the dedication and longevity of CAI-RMC members, with Black Belt Club awards and speaker spotlights. Keynote speaker Tyler Enslin presented “Mastering Your Memory” before the chapter recognized Black Belt Club honorees for their devoted membership of at least 10 years and commitment to elevating the association industry.

In addition to being inducted into the Black Belt Club, Tyleen Ortiz, a CAI member since September 2015, was appointed to the CAI-RMC Board of Directors. Fellow Black Belt Club honoree include John Ortiz, CAI member since January 2016.

“I am grateful for the way CAI sharpened my leadership over the past ten years and enhanced how we serve communities across Colorado,” said Tyleen Ortiz, Vice President of Management for Associa Colorado and newly appointed CAI-RMC board member. “Joining the Black Belt Club alongside leaders who share a commitment to service is an honor, and I look forward to giving back as a member of the CAI-RMC board.”

Associa Colorado congratulates all CAI-RMC honorees and thanks the Rocky Mountain Chapter for celebrating the member milestones and dedication that advance community association leadership across the region.

