[Press Release] Appointment of Nathan Brumby as Chief Platforms and Technology Officer

Paris, 23 February 2026 - Ipsos, one of the world's leading market research and opinion polling companies, is pleased to announce the appointment of Nathan Brumby as Chief Platforms and Technology Officer, effective 16 February 2026. Based in Paris, he will report directly to Jean Laurent Poitou, Chief Executive Officer of Ipsos.

This appointment is part of the Group’s ongoing organizational evolution aimed at strengthening its technology and platform capabilities. In this context, Michel Guidi, Chief Operating Officer of Ipsos, will be stepping down from his role in the coming weeks to pursue new professional opportunities outside the Group.

From Australia, Nathan brings more than 20 years of international leadership experience in Technology, where he has successfully led large global teams operating across multiple continents in both public and private companies. He is recognized for his ability to define and execute technology strategy, coupled with expertise in product management and large-scale platform development and expansion.

In his new role, Nathan will lead all Technology and IT teams across the Group. Under his leadership, Ipsos will strengthen the technical foundations required to accelerate its tech evolution and scale its platforms for the future. These foundations will enable AI solutions to operate reliably at scale, delivering greater speed, automation and improved service for Ipsos clients around the world.

Jean Laurent Poitou, CEO of Ipsos, declared: “Nathan’s strategic vision and technical expertise will be instrumental in accelerating Ipsos’ tech evolution and scaling our platforms for the future. With all Technology and IT teams reporting to him, we will provide the strong technical foundations that enable AI solutions to operate reliably at scale, allowing for greater speed, automation and better service for our clients”.

Nathan Brumby added: “I am delighted to join Ipsos at such a pivotal moment in its technological evolution. Ipsos has a strong heritage of innovation, and I look forward to working with teams across the Group to build robust, scalable platforms that harness the power of AI, enhance operational excellence, and create meaningful value for our clients around the world”.

ABOUT IPSOS

Ipsos is one of the largest market research and polling companies globally, operating in 90 markets and employing nearly 20,000 people.

Our passionately curious research professionals, analysts and scientists have built unique multi-specialist capabilities that provide true understanding and powerful insights into the actions, opinions and motivations of citizens, consumers, patients, customers or employees. Our 75 business solutions are based on primary data from our surveys, social media monitoring, and qualitative or observational techniques.

“Game Changers” – our tagline – summarizes our ambition to help our 5,000 clients navigate with confidence our rapidly changing world.

Founded in France in 1975, Ipsos has been listed on the Euronext Paris since July 1, 1999. The company is part of the SBF 120, Mid-60 indices and is eligible for the Deferred Settlement Service (SRD).

www.ipsos.com

