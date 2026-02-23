Stanislaus Regional Housing Authority Earns HUD SEMAP High Performer Designation

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nan McKay and Associates (NMA) today announced Stanislaus Regional Housing Authority has been designated a High Performer by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development’s Section Eight Management Assessment Program, known as SEMAP. This designation follows HUD’s most recent evaluation of the agency’s Housing Choice Voucher program. Stanislaus Regional Housing Authority’s rating is 100% for the fiscal year 2025.

“SEMAP provides an objective measure of how effectively housing authorities are administering the Housing Choice Voucher program,” said Jim Kruse, Chief Executive Officer of the Stanislaus Regional Housing Authority. “Receiving a High Performer rating demonstrates our continued focus on meeting federal requirements while supporting stable housing opportunities for residents in the counties we serve.”

“This recognition reflects the consistent high-quality work being performed by Stanislaus Regional Housing Authority staff, in partnership with our team, to administer the Housing Choice Voucher program in a way that meets HUD standards and serves the community,” said John McKay, CEO of Nan McKay and Associates. “We are proud to see the Stanislaus Regional Housing Authority receive this SEMAP High Performer designation.”

Nan McKay and Associates partners with Stanislaus Regional Housing Authority to provide remote assistance and inspection services for their HCV Program. Day-to-day program operations outsourced to NMA include completion of annual recertifications, interims, waitlist purge, quality control, PIC corrections and reporting, as well as HQS inspections.

Public housing agencies are designated as SEMAP High Performers when they achieve a score of at least 90 percent across 14 federally defined performance indicators. These indicators measure core aspects of voucher program administration, including rent reasonableness determinations, housing quality inspections, waiting list management, and timely use of federal funds.

The designation reflects the Stanislaus Regional Housing Authority’s performance in administering federal rental assistance in accordance with HUD requirements and maintaining consistent program operations for participating households and property owners.

About the Stanislaus Regional Housing Authority

The Stanislaus Regional Housing Authority is a local government agency serving the counties of Alpine, Amador, Calaveras, Inyo, Mariposa, Mono, Stanislaus and Tuolumne. Governed by a citizen commission appointed by the Stanislaus County Board of Supervisors, the housing authority works to address local housing needs by administering rental assistance and supporting access to safe and affordable housing. The organization partners with residents, property owners, and community stakeholders to expand housing opportunities, support neighborhood stability, and promote pathways toward greater self-sufficiency for participating households.

About Nan McKay and Associates (NMA)

For four decades, Nan McKay & Associates has been the leader in providing innovative solutions for neighborhoods across the country. With offices in California, Connecticut, Florida, Illinois, and Kentucky, our San Diego-based, woman-owned company is recognized as one of the most effective, strategic, and compliance-focused organizations serving communities nationwide. The NMA team has real-life professional experience in the field and understands operational best practices and the complexities of state and federal regulations. We're committed to ensuring that housing authorities, property management companies, and municipalities have the resources they need to help the families they serve. www.nanmckay.com

