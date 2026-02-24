Skyhawk Security Wins Security Innovator of the Year in SiliconANGLE Media’s Tech Innovation CUBEd Awards

TEL AVIV, Israel, Feb. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Skyhawk Security, the leader in Purple Team-Powered Cloud Security, has been named Security Innovator of the Year by SiliconANGLE Media’s 2026 Tech Innovation CUBEd Awards . theCUBEd Awards is an annual program honoring the most innovative companies, technologies and leaders shaping the future of B2B and B2B2C technology.

This award adds to a growing list of accolades Skyhawk has received since its inception, reinforcing the company’s commitment to continuous innovation, resulting in groundbreaking contributions to cloud security.

“Winning this award validates what sets Skyhawk apart in a crowded cloud security market,” said Chen Burshan, CEO of Skyhawk Security. “Our AI-powered Purple Team is built to do what traditional CNAPP and CSPM tools cannot. We’re not another alert stream. We’re actionable, preemptive breach prevention. Skyhawk proves which exposures are weaponized right now and validates that compensating controls will actually stop them. This recognition from SiliconANGLE Media reinforces that our product is a market disruptor, moving the cloud security industry from ‘find and triage’ to ‘anticipate and stop.’”

Skyhawk’s multi-layer AI approach combines agentless breach and attack simulation with self-improving detections and patented blast radius calculations to determine which vulnerabilities and toxic combinations can actually reach critical cloud assets. Customers report up to a 99% reduction in CNAPP alert noise, for example, reducing 500,000 high and critical alerts to about 300, while improving prioritization of exploitable CVEs and control gaps.

The Tech Innovation CUBEd Awards are judged by a panel of respected industry analysts and influencers, practitioners and technologists who evaluate entries based on innovation, differentiation, real-world impact and execution. Winners represent the solutions and leaders setting new benchmarks across cloud, data, AI, security and enterprise infrastructure.

“The 2026 CUBEd Award winners reflect where real innovation is happening. We're proud to celebrate bold ideas, breakthrough technologies and elite teams delivering measurable outcomes in complex enterprise environments,” said Dave Vellante, co-founder and co-CEO of SiliconANGLE Media. “These winners are solving hard problems at scale and moving the industry forward in practical, durable ways.”

For more information about the Tech Innovation CUBEd Awards and the full list of 2026 winners, visit https://www.thecube.net/awards .

About Skyhawk Security

Skyhawk Security is the leader in AI Based Purple Team-Powered Cloud Security, leveraging a multi-layer AI-based approach to identify and preemptively stop cloud threats before they become breaches. Skyhawk revolutionizes cloud security with its Continuous Proactive Protection, an AI-powered Autonomous Purple Team, enabling security teams to take a proactive approach to cloud security for the very first time. Led by a team of cybersecurity and cloud professionals who built the original CSPM category, Skyhawk’s platform evolves cloud security posture management far beyond scanning and static configuration analysis, continuously adapting and improving threat detection so that it is always aligned with the cloud architecture. Skyhawk Security is a spin-off of Radware® (NASDAQ:RDWR). For continuous updates, follow Skyhawk on LinkedIn.

About SiliconANGLE Media

SiliconANGLE Media is a recognized leader in digital media innovation, bringing together cutting-edge technology, influential content, strategic insights and real-time audience engagement. As the parent company of SiliconANGLE , theCUBE Network , theCUBE Research , CUBE365 , theCUBE AI and theCUBE SuperStudios — such as those established in Silicon Valley and the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) — SiliconANGLE Media transforms the way technology companies connect with their target markets. Founded by tech visionaries John Furrier and Dave Vellante, SiliconANGLE Media has built a powerful ecosystem of industry-leading digital media brands, with a reach of 15+ million elite tech professionals, 11.4k+ theCUBE alumni, 4+ million SiliconANGLE readers and 250,000+ social media subscribers. The company's new, proprietary theCUBE AI LLM is breaking ground in audience interaction, leveraging CUBE365's neural network to help technology companies make data-driven decisions and stay at the forefront of industry conversations.

