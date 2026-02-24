Gordon Brothers Bolsters Investment Committee with Janet Jarrett Appointment

Boston, Feb. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gordon Brothers, the global asset experts, has appointed Janet Jarrett as Senior Advisor to support the firm’s growth and expansion plans. She will also join the Lending Investment Committee.

Jarrett will leverage her experience in asset-based lending (ABL), equipment finance, structured finance and leveraged transactions to provide advice and counsel to the business, strengthen relationships across banking and private credit and help drive ABL originations, as well as serve as a mentor to team members across the firm.

Jarrett brings more than 25 years of experience in corporate and investment banking to Gordon Brothers, specializing in asset-based lending, structured finance and leveraged transactions. Most recently, she served as managing director and head of the Asset Finance Group at Truist Securities where she led origination, structuring and portfolio management across multiple secured asset classes. Her deep expertise includes asset-based lending, securitization, equipment finance and supply chain finance.

“Janet is a recognized leader in the ABL industry, “said Norma Kuntz, Chief Executive Officer of Gordon Brothers. “As a strategic partner across business lines and the platform, her depth and breadth of experience will further bolster our expertise and reach across the industry.”

“It’s not often that you get the opportunity to join a team so well positioned to capitalize on the evolution of balance sheet management,” said Jarrett. “I am thrilled to be part of the transformation.”

About Gordon Brothers

Founded in 1903, Gordon Brothers delivers integrated solutions through our asset advisory services, lending and financing, and trading. With deep expertise in brands, industrial, retail and real estate, we are the original global asset expert, working across business growth stages to deliver liquidity, create security, enable growth and maximize asset value. We are headquartered in Boston with more than 30 offices across North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.





