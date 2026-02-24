OAAA Expands 2026 OOH Media Conference Lineup with Senior Industry Leaders

WASHINGTON, Feb. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Out of Home Advertising Association of America (OAAA) today announced additional speakers for the 2026 OOH Media Conference, taking place May 11–13, 2026, in Dallas. Centered on the theme “The Human Medium,” the conference brings together leaders from across the out of home ecosystem, uniting creative, media, and marketing decision-makers in one room to shape how brands connect with people in the real world.

Joining the program are Ross Reilly, President of Outdoor at Lamar Advertising Company; and Ian Grody, Chief Creative Officer at Giant Spoon.

They join a distinguished roster of brand and business leaders headlining the 2026 OOH Media Conference, including Emma Grede, Founder, Serial Entrepreneur, Author and host of the Aspire with Emma Grede podcast; Noelle LeVeaux, Chief Marketing Officer of FIFA World Cup 26 Dallas; John Morgan, Founder of Morgan & Morgan; Meredith Counce, SVP of Brand & Marketing at the Dallas Cowboys; and Rishad Tobaccowala, futurist and author. Together, this lineup underscores the growing strategic influence of out of home across marketing, media, sports, entrepreneurship, and culture.

The 2026 OOH Media Conference will examine the forces reshaping modern marketing and the evolving role of out of home. Through executive-level conversations and cross-sector dialogue, the program will spotlight how OOH drives brand growth, performance accountability, and cultural relevance as a foundational channel in today’s media mix.

Ross Reilly, President of the Outdoor Division at Lamar Advertising Company, will share how media owners are evolving from inventory providers into full strategic partners in brand building. Overseeing Lamar’s billboard business, including national sales, programmatic, and operations, Reilly will discuss how OOH bridges performance and presence, helping brands turn physical visibility into measurable business influence.

Ian Grody, Chief Creative Officer at Giant Spoon, will explore the role of creativity in modern media strategy. As agencies rethink planning in an era of automation and optimization, Grody will examine how OOH anchors campaigns in culture, giving creative ideas a canvas that drives conversation, memory, and momentum beyond the screen.

“The OOH Media Conference brings the entire ecosystem into one room,” said Olivia Oshry, Chief Marketing Officer, OAAA. “When media owners, brands, and creative leaders engage in the same conversation, the focus moves beyond placements to purpose. OOH’s strength lies in its ability to connect brands and people in shared spaces — and that human connection is more valuable than ever.”

The 2026 OOH Media Conference will feature three days of industry programming, high-impact networking, and dynamic experiences. The event will spotlight the trends, innovations, partnerships, and business strategies shaping the future of OOH. Registration is now open at ooh2026.com .

