Vectorworks Hosting Sixth Global Open House, Inviting Users to Connect with Product Experts

Columbia, MD, Feb. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global design and BIM software provider Vectorworks, Inc., invites designers and industry professionals worldwide to join its sixth annual Vectorworks Open House. This free, virtual event gives users direct access to Vectorworks staff and product experts in an interactive, casual setting. This year’s event will take place over two live sessions on March 23 and March 24, 2026, offering attendees from around the world flexible options to participate.

“This event continues to be one of our favorite opportunities to connect directly with our users,” said Vectorworks Chief Product Officer Darick DeHart. “The Open House creates space for meaningful conversations, feedback, and collaboration, helping us ensure our products evolve alongside the needs of the design community.”

The Open House will begin with a keynote presentation on the Vectorworks Product Roadmap by senior leadership, followed by interactive Open Forum rooms where attendees can connect with peers and Vectorworks experts. Attendees can ask questions, explore the features used in daily workflows, and gain deeper insights into tools and upcoming developments.

Event sessions include:

• Session 1: Monday, March 23, 2026, 7–10 p.m. ET

• Session 2: Tuesday, March 24, 2026, 10 a.m.–1 p.m. ET

Attendees may join the session that best fits their schedule. Each session includes the keynote presentation followed by topic-based Open Forum rooms, allowing participants to choose conversations most relevant to their work.

Open House is free to attend, and all users and industry professionals are encouraged to register for either session one or session two to participate.

About Vectorworks, Inc.

Vectorworks, Inc. is an award-winning design and BIM software provider serving the architecture, landscape architecture and design, and entertainment industries in 85 countries. Professionals worldwide are using Vectorworks on Mac and Windows to create, connect, and influence the next generation of design. Built with designers in mind since 1985, Vectorworks software offers you the freedom to follow your imagination wherever it leads you. Headquartered in Columbia, Maryland, with offices in the UK, Canada, Australia, and Japan, Vectorworks is a part of the Nemetschek Group. Learn how you can design without limits at vectorworks.net or follow @Vectorworks.

Attachment