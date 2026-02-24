Veteran Technology Nonprofit Releases New Platform to Power the Next-Generation of Services

Houston, TX, Feb. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Today, Combined Arms, a national nonprofit dedicated to connecting veterans, service members, and their families to critical resources, announced it has migrated its technology platform to Amazon Web Services (AWS), marking a major step in scaling its impact globally. The new platform unlocks scalability, flexibility, and the ability to rapidly deliver new features while retaining the same dedication, care, and trust from the original platform.

Combined Arms has already connected more than 100,000 military service members, veterans, and families to resources in the past decade on its prior platform. By integrating hundreds of vetted partner organizations into one streamlined platform, Combined Arms’ innovative technology connects veterans directly to housing, employment, healthcare, and mental health support in hours, not months.

The transition to AWS will modernize Combined Arms’ digital infrastructure to support faster referrals, improved data intelligence, and expanded access to employment, mental health, housing, and financial stability services for veterans and their families. This evolution creates a future-ready, differentiated platform that adapts quickly to partner needs and drives long-term growth.

“For more than a decade, Combined Arms has served as the ‘GPS’ for veteran services,” said Mike Hutchings, CEO of Combined Arms. “Moving to AWS allows us to meet growing demand, leverage advanced analytics, and ensure veterans are connected to the right support faster and more effectively, no matter where they live.”

Founded in Houston, Combined Arms has grown into a multi-state network that connects a fragmented veteran service ecosystem. Its closed-loop referral platform tracks outcomes in real time, helping partners coordinate care and reduce gaps in service delivery.

The migration to AWS will enable:

Faster access to care, reducing the time from request to first service by an estimated 30–50%

Greater scalability, supporting increased referral volume as Combined Arms serves veterans globally

Advanced data and analytics, enabling smarter service matching and improved outcome tracking

Enhanced security and reliability, meeting industry-leading standards for data protection

Modern, mobile-first tools for frontline partners and community organizations

Combined Arms has been recognized by AEI and the Milken Institute as a national model in veteran transition innovation, and has a strategic partnership with the George W. Bush Institute. The organization holds active contracts in Texas, Virginia, South Carolina, and New York City.

“Rather than trying to piece together support through fragmented information, endless Google searches, I found a plethora of trusted services all in one place through Combined Arms,” said U.S. Army National Guard and Reservist JaRhondaLynn Cameron, who has used the platform. “The experience made it easy to get connected quickly, and I encourage fellow veterans to check out the new platform.”

The AWS migration reflects Combined Arms’ continued commitment to building modern, interoperable infrastructure that strengthens existing government and community systems, while improving coordination, accountability, and outcomes across the veteran services landscape. This would not have been possible without support from funders, corporations, and philanthropic partners who know investing in people and infrastructure transforms the veteran service experience.

The new platform is the next chapter in transforming the national veteran service connection infrastructure with a user-centered design. Combined Arms had a record year in 2025 with more than 20,000 people creating new profiles on the platform. This evolution will support an increase in the number of veterans and families reached in 2026 and 2027, while providing real-time insights for partners, funders, and policymakers.

