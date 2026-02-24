Adswerve Appoints Tom Zawacki as Chief Executive Officer

DENVER, Feb. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Adswerve , a leading data, media, and technology consultancy operating at the intersection of AdTech and MarTech, today announced the appointment of Tom Zawacki as Chief Executive Officer. His appointment marks the company’s next phase of growth as brands and agencies navigate accelerating data complexity, AI-driven innovation, and rising expectations for measurable marketing performance.

Zawacki brings more than three decades of experience leading growth and transformation across data, AI, and marketing technology organizations. Most recently, he served as Chief Growth Officer at Acxiom and previously as President of Enterprise Solutions at Data Axle. Throughout his career, Zawacki has helped clients translate their business objectives into sophisticated data and technology solutions that drive measurable results.

“Adswerve earned deep trust from our clients as we’ve stood firmly at the intersection of technology and performance since our inception,” said Clint Tasset, co-founder of Adswerve. “As the lines between AdTech and MarTech continue to blur, Tom’s leadership ensures we build on that foundation while evolving into an even stronger strategic operating partner. His ability to connect innovation, strategy, and execution makes him the right leader for our incredible team.”

As CEO, Zawacki will advance Adswerve’s position as a strategic partner for marketers and agencies seeking to harness disruptive innovation with discipline and clarity. His focus will center on helping clients compete in a predictive marketing environment, where data, artificial intelligence, and human expertise must work in concert to deliver sustained business impact.

“I am so honored and thankful,” Zawacki said. “It is an amazing time in our industry as brands and agencies are entering a new era of marketing. Over the years, we’ve worked together to address business disruption caused by the internet, social, mobile, and other innovations. Once again we’re faced with a generational business transformation moment, as we strive to meet the new requirements and opportunities presented by the emergence of AI. I can’t think of a more talented and passionate community to do that with than the team at Adswerve.”

Adswerve’s entrepreneurial culture of collaboration and continuous learning has earned recognition as a Built In 2026 Best Places to Work award winner . The company remains committed to investing in its people as the core driver of innovation, client success and long-term growth.

About Adswerve

Adswerve helps marketers and agencies embrace innovation to create a positive impact to their business. They are an award-winning predictive marketing consultancy that leverages data, media, and AI to support 800+ iconic brands and agencies. With a team of 275+ of the industry’s top experts, Adswerve is proud to stand as the most innovative, and largest U.S. Google Marketing Platform provider, two-time Adobe Partner of the Year, and respected solutions partner to Amazon, Snowflake and others. Learn more at adswerve.com .