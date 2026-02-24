Validic Adds Epic Toolbox, Generative AI, Multi-Instance Support, and More to Existing Epic Integration

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Validic, a leading healthcare technology company powering connected care data solutions, today announced expanded Epic integrations and new capabilities designed to eliminate the infrastructure complexity that slows deployment, patient prioritization, chronic disease management, and remote patient monitoring (RPM) programs.

Validic’s enhanced Epic support simplifies how device data is implemented, governed, and scaled, ensuring clinicians can act on insights quickly and confidently.

“As health systems endeavor to expand chronic disease programs and patient monitoring initiatives, the complexity of infrastructure has become one of the main barriers to progress,” said Drew Schiller, CEO of Validic. “We’ve built our platform to take that complexity out of the equation. With deep Epic alignment, AI-powered summarization, and scalable device integrations, we enable health systems to prioritize patients effectively, reduce risk, and ensure timely care, without the burden of managing fragmented integrations.”

Validic today supports leading health systems, including powering the largest remote patient monitoring program in the U.S. with a national IDN. For health systems looking to leverage best-in-class remote patient data as part of their Epic-first strategy, Validic’s deeply integrated, scalable, AI-powered remote care infrastructure is the natural choice. Benefits of choosing Validic include keeping clinicians in the workflow, future-proofing your programs against new devices and Epic upgrades, and management of complex, multi-region deployments.

A Scalable, Epic-Aligned Infrastructure for Connected Care

Validic’s expanded offering strengthens its position as a leading Epic-integrated connected care platform by delivering:

Epic Toolbox-aligned RPM infrastructure that follows Epic’s recommended integration practices, ensuring device data is actionable within native Epic workflows and owned by the health system, not the vendor.

that follows Epic’s recommended integration practices, ensuring device data is actionable within native Epic workflows and owned by the health system, not the vendor. Support for multiple Epic instances across regions , enabling enterprise health systems to standardize and scale RPM programs across diverse geographies and service lines.

, enabling enterprise health systems to standardize and scale RPM programs across diverse geographies and service lines. Rapid RPM program deployment , allowing organizations to configure and launch chronic disease management initiatives in minutes rather than months.

, allowing organizations to configure and launch chronic disease management initiatives in minutes rather than months. AI-powered summarization of RPM data , transforming continuous device readings into concise, clinically relevant insights that support faster patient prioritization and intervention.

, transforming continuous device readings into concise, clinically relevant insights that support faster patient prioritization and intervention. Expanded wearable and clinical-grade device integrations, abstracting device complexity through a unified infrastructure layer that simplifies onboarding new devices and use cases without re-architecting Epic integrations.





Validic’s platform has already proven to improve patient adherence, outcomes, and clinician workload. Together, these new capabilities reduce implementation variability, lower operational risk, and provide a future-ready foundation for scaling these outcomes to whole populations.

About Validic

Validic is a healthcare technology company that simplifies connected care data integration for health systems, life sciences organizations, and digital health companies. Through deep Epic alignment and scalable infrastructure, Validic enables clinically actionable remote patient monitoring and connected device programs that improve patient outcomes and operational efficiency.