Unstoppable Domains and SuperVerse Launch .super, a Dedicated Web3 Domain for the Gaming Ecosystem

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Unstoppable Domains, the leading onchain domain name provider, and SuperVerse, a Web3 ecosystem spanning SuperVerse, a Web3 ecosystem spanning gaming, DeFi, and entertainment, today announced the launch of .super, a onchain domain designed to serve as the dedicated naming layer for the SuperVerse ecosystem.

The .super domain gives games, creators, and community initiatives within SuperVerse a unified way to establish presence and signal participation across the ecosystem. The domain provides a consistent, recognizable namespace that connects projects operating across multiple platforms and experiences, eliminating reliance on fragmented URLs or centralized directories.

SuperVerse is structured as a multi-layered network. Games sit alongside marketplaces. Creators operate across projects. Communities, tools, and platforms exist in parallel. In an ecosystem of this scope, naming becomes a practical infrastructure concern. Participants need a reliable way to understand what belongs to the network, how different pieces relate, and where to navigate.

“When a gaming ecosystem operates as a network of interconnected games, blockchains, and communities, naming becomes infrastructure,” said Sandy Carter, Chief Business Officer for Unstoppable.” .super gives every participant in the SuperVerse ecosystem a shared, recognizable identity layer that works onchain from day one, complete with payments, websites, messaging, and portable profiles.”

What .super Covers

The .super top-level domain is available to a broad range of participants across the SuperVerse ecosystem, including games and studios building within the network, marketplaces and discovery platforms, community spaces and governance initiatives, creator brands and media projects, and ecosystem tools and support services.

"As a gamer, I always chase the cleanest, most OG names available. Your tag is your identity—hard to rep that with a 42-character wallet address,” commented Michael Silvio (Bang), Marketing Lead @ SuperVerse and Ex-Gaming YouTuber.

Because "super" already carries strong cultural meaning in gaming, the extension is designed to feel native to its audience. Names are short, expressive, and easy to recognize, which matters in environments driven by players, creators, and communities.

Built-in Onchain Functionality

Every .super domain includes onchain utility from day one. Owners can launch onchain websites to host game hubs, publish updates, or share community resources. Domains also function as human-readable destinations for onchain payments tied to games, assets, or services. Each domain connects to a UD.me profile, providing a portable onchain identity linked to the owner’s role within SuperVerse. Additionally, .super domains support onchain messaging and group chat, enabling direct coordination among players, creators, and partners without relying on third-party platforms.

Get your .super today here: https://get.unstoppabledomains.com/super/

About Unstoppable Domains

Launched in 2018, Unstoppable Domains is an ICANN-accredited registrar and leading digital identity platform dedicated to onboarding the world onto DNS and Web3. Unstoppable Domains provides Web3 domains minted on the blockchain, empowering individuals with full ownership and complete control over their digital identities, with no renewal fees. Users can replace lengthy alphanumeric crypto wallet addresses with easy-to-remember human-readable domain names, streamlining their interactions with apps, wallets, exchanges, and marketplaces. Recognized by Forbes as one of America's Best Startup Employers for four consecutive years—2022, 2023, 2024, and 2025—Unstoppable Domains has rapidly grown, boasting over 4.7 million registered domains.

About SuperVerse

SuperVerse is a Web3 gaming ecosystem that brings games, creators, and players together under a shared platform. Originally launched as SuperFarm, the project evolved into SuperVerse as it expanded into a broader gaming and entertainment network. Today, the ecosystem spans game publishing, community governance, and player-owned digital assets. SuperVerse supports a mix of Web3 gaming projects, creator-led initiatives, and infrastructure focused on discovery, ownership, and long-term engagement. The ecosystem includes partnerships and integrations with more than 40 gaming titles and infrastructure protocols, including Immutable, Polygon, LayerZero, and Hash AI.