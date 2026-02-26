Aeluma to Participate in 38th Annual ROTH Conference

GOLETA, Calif., Feb. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aeluma, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALMU), a semiconductor company specializing in high-performance, scalable technologies for mobile, AI, defense and aerospace, robotics, automotive, AR/VR, and quantum, today announced that its CEO Jonathan Klamkin, Ph.D., and CFO Christopher Stewart will participate in the 38th Annual ROTH Conference on March 23, 2026 in Dana Point, California at the Ritz-Carlton Laguna Niguel. The management team will participate in one-on-ones and small group meetings with analysts and investors.

For more information about this conference and for registration information, please contact ROTH Capital Partners. Any investors interested in meeting with Aeluma management at the conference should contact their representatives at ROTH.

About Aeluma

Aeluma (NASDAQ: ALMU) is a transformative semiconductor company specializing in high-performance photonic and electronic technologies that scale. The company’s proprietary platform combines compound semiconductors with scalable manufacturing used for mass market microelectronics to enable volume production and large-scale integration. Applications for Aeluma’s technology include mobile, AI, defense and aerospace, robotics, automotive, AR/VR, and quantum. Headquartered in Goleta, California, Aeluma operates state-of-the-art R&D and manufacturing capabilities for semiconductor wafer production, quick-turn chip fabrication, rapid prototyping, test and validation. Aeluma also partners with production-scale fabrication foundries, packaging, and integration companies. For more information, visit www.aeluma.com.

