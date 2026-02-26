Grow Smart, Made Easy: How GROWNSY Supports Modern Parenting in 2026

NEW YORK, Feb. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As GROWNSY enters 2026, the brand reflects on a year guided by a clear mission: to provide high-quality, user-friendly, and reliable solutions that help modern parents care for their children with confidence and support healthy growth with greater ease.





Over the past year, the brand continued refining its products based on direct feedback from parents. From feeding to cleaning to everyday care routines, improvements were made with one goal in mind: make essential tasks simpler, faster, and more reliable. We believe innovation should simplify life, not complicate it. Every refinement we made in 2025 was shaped by conversations with real parents, real routines, and real daily challenges. It is about building dependable tools that fit naturally into busy family life.





That steady focus resonated with parents. Multiple GROWNSY products earned Amazon Best Seller rankings in their categories during major shopping events. The GROWNSY Baby Food Maker held a leading position in the Baby Food Mills category for consecutive months, reflecting continued demand from families choosing homemade feeding options.





Industry recognition also highlighted the brand’s progress. The GROWNSY All-in-One Baby Bottle Washer received the Good Housekeeping Parenting Award and Parent Tested Parent Approved certification. Additional honors from established parenting programs reinforced the company’s commitment to safety, usability, and long-term reliability.





Beyond products, GROWNSY invested in real conversations with parents. In December 2025, the brand hosted “Parenting In Real Life — The Real Side of Growth” at the Babylist Beverly Hills Showroom. The event brought families together to talk honestly about the mental load of early parenthood, dividing responsibilities at home, and building systems that reduce daily stress. The session centered on practical strategies families could apply in real life, not perfection, but progress.

Today, more than three million families around the world use GROWNSY products in their daily routines. We see that number not as scale, but as shared progress small, repeated moments of care made a little easier. For the company, that number represents more than growth. It reflects families choosing tools they believe will support their child’s healthy development and make everyday routines smoother.

“Parenting doesn’t need more pressure,” said Yvonne, CEO of GROWNSY. “It needs clarity, support, and thoughtful tools that respect how families really live. Our role is not to dominate the conversation, but to provide steady direction and meaningful solutions that grow with them.”

As we move into 2026, we remain committed to creating space: functional, emotional, and practical space for families to grow. Because growth is incremental. It is shared. And when designed thoughtfully, it can be smart and made easy.

About GROWNSY

GROWNSY designs thoughtful baby care solutions that fit naturally into modern family life.





We believe parenting does not need more noise; it needs clarity, trust, and well-designed support. Guided by evidence and shaped by real family routines, our products simplify everyday essentials across feeding, hygiene, and early childhood care.

From smart feeding tools to intuitive hygiene systems, every detail is created with one purpose: to reduce friction and create space for families to grow.

At GROWNSY, growth is not about doing more. It is about growing smart and making it easier along the way.

Grow smart, made easy.

Learn more at www.GROWNSY.com

Media Contact：

Contact Person：Awen

Email：awen@grownsy.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/bdd69ae5-3eb5-43ea-8f52-75480241ac3f

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/19cb54c8-4539-4012-bd7b-1927661664aa

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e3231b79-2a73-421e-b835-28c18437d15f

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/308134dd-cfe1-46d8-83ee-506b1abf8e5c

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/aec41da8-194a-4acc-af26-870e5ba2b810