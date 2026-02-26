No. 3/2026 - Managers’ transactions

 | Source: Cemat A/S Cemat A/S

Copenhagen, 26 February 2026
ANNOUNCEMENT no. 3/2026

Managers’ transactions

Pursuant to Article 19 of the market abuse regulation Cemat A/S hereby announces the following information received 26 February 2026.

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated  
Name:Jarosław Lipiński
Reason for the notification: 
Position/status:CEO in Cemat A/S
Initial notification/Amendment:Initial
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor 
Name:Cemat A/S
LEI:213800899MWAZT9KQZ78

 

 

 
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument:Shares
Identification code:ISIN DK0010271584
Nature of the transaction:Purchase of shares
Price(s):DKK 0.94
Volume (s):90,200
Aggregated information: 
  • Aggregated volume
90,200
  • Price
DKK 84,788.00, equivalent to DKK 0.94 per share
Date of the transaction:25 February 2026
Place of the transaction:Nasdaq Copenhagen, XCSE
   

Cemat A/S

Frede Clausen
Chairman

This announcement has been prepared in a Danish-language and an English-language

version. In case of doubt, the Danish version prevails.

Attachment


Attachments

Announcement no. 3 - 26.02.2026
