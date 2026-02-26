Navigate Community Management’s Christina Rhoades Named WSCAI Community Manager of the Year

SEATTLE, Wash., Feb. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Navigate Community Management, an Associa® Company, celebrates that Christina Rhoades, CMCA, AMS, sales director, has been named Community Manager of the Year by the Washington State Chapter of the Community Associations Institute (WSCAI) and recognized as the chapter’s Recruiter of the Year for her membership growth leadership.

Rhoades was recognized during WSCAI’s Annual Gala, themed “Masquerade,” held Friday, Jan. 30, at the Meydenbauer Center in Bellevue. The gala honors individuals and organizations for outstanding contributions to the community association industry in Washington.

As the chapter’s top recruiter, Rhoades brought in 32 recruits and helped propel WSCAI past its membership growth target. The WSCAI board set a 2025 membership growth goal of 7 percent, and the chapter finished the year at 13 percent growth. The board has set a 2026 goal of 12 percent.

“Christina’s leadership is grounded in service and accountability,” said Nicolas Marin, founder and president of Navigate Community Management. “She consistently elevates the work by strengthening partnerships with boards, supporting our managers, and showing up for the industry through meaningful volunteer leadership. We’re proud to see her recognized for the impact she makes every day.”

Rhoades has six years of experience in community association management, with a focus on strong operations, clear governance, and developing people. She holds the Certified Manager of Community Associations (CMCA) designation and the Association Management Specialist (AMS) credential, reflecting hands-on experience in day-to-day management and board support. She is currently pursuing her Professional Community Association Manager (PCAM) designation.

In her role as sales director, Rhoades leads business development and works closely with boards and communities to support long-term retention. She is known for building strong relationships, aligning services with board expectations, and helping communities transition and stabilize. She also brings deep experience in recruiting, training and mentoring community managers, and supporting board members in their roles.

In addition to her individual honors, Navigate Community Management was nominated for Management Company of the Year, and Rhoades was also recognized as a nominee for Committee Chair of the Year for her leadership as chair of the WSCAI Membership Committee. She also serves on the Managers Only Meeting Committee, helping shape monthly education opportunities for community managers across Washington.

