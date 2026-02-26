moomoo Serves as First Brokerage Platform for Retail Access to Figure Technology Solutions Inc.’s blockchain-native share offering

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Feb. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- moomoo, a global investment and trading platform, today announced that it was the first U.S. brokerage firm to provide retail investor access to Figure Technology Solutions Inc.’s blockchain-native share offering. The offering represents the first SEC-registered public equity issued in blockchain-native form.

The transaction reflects moomoo’s continued focus on enabling retail participation in new issuance formats for public equity, rather than new asset classes, while maintaining compliance with applicable U.S. securities regulations. Customers participated using U.S. dollar buying power through their existing moomoo brokerage accounts, and all customers who requested shares received an allocation.* moomoo does not charge commissions on U.S.-listed equities, and there were no blockchain “gas” fees associated with FGRD subscriptions or market trading.**

“Public equities have long depended on legacy infrastructure designed decades ago,” said Mike Cagney, co-founder and Chairman of Figure Technology Solutions. “With this offering, we’re demonstrating that equities can be issued and traded on blockchain in a fully regulated context. Working with partners like moomoo allows this innovation to reach retail investors through a familiar, regulated brokerage experience.”

Moomoo continues to expand retail participation in evolving capital markets while maintaining alignment with U.S. regulatory standards. The offering was made available through standard brokerage workflows, without requiring customers to use digital wallets or blockchain-native payment methods.

“Being the first brokerage firm to support retail access to this blockchain-native offering reflects the trust placed in our platform and our regulatory capabilities,” said Neil McDonald, CEO of moomoo U.S. “It also emphasizes our focus on expanding investor choice by making new market structures accessible to everyday investors through our compliant, transparent brokerage experience.”

The FGRD offering highlights a broader evolution underway in U.S. capital markets as regulated firms explore the integration of blockchain-based infrastructure alongside existing systems. For moomoo, participation in this transaction represents another step in bridging traditional brokerage services with emerging market technologies, while maintaining a focus on investor protection, transparency, and regulatory compliance.

*Investing involves risk and the potential to lose principal. Initial Public Offerings (IPOs) can be risky and speculative investments and may not be appropriate for every investor. Blockchain native securities may be subject to unique risks including blockchain technology risk (network congestion or smart contract vulnerabilities), settlement failure risk (reliance on counterparty performance on-chain), regulatory risk (evolving digital asset frameworks), and liquidity risk typical of emerging markets. Moomoo does not offer investment recommendations or professional advice. All decisions to subscribe to New Issue offerings are made at investor's own risk. Allocation amount and method are subject to change. Securities offered through Moomoo Financial Inc., Member FINRA/SIPC.

** Other fees may apply. $0 commission trading is available only to U.S. residents trading in the U.S. markets through Moomoo Financial Inc. For more info, visit moomoo.com/us/pricing

About Moomoo

Moomoo is a leading global investment and trading platform dedicated to empowering investors with user-friendly tools, data, and insights. Our platform is designed to provide essential information and technology, enabling users to make well-informed investment decisions. With advanced charting tools, pro-level analytical features, moomoo evolves alongside our users, fostering a dynamic community where investors can share, learn, and grow together.

Founded in the US, moomoo has expanded its global presence to serve investors across multiple markets, including Singapore, Australia, Japan, Canada, Malaysia, and New Zealand. As a subsidiary of a Nasdaq-listed company, moomoo is trusted by more than 27 million investors worldwide and has earned recognition from leading financial institutions and publications for its innovation and reliability, including being recognized as the #1 Broker for Stocks in North America in 2024 and 2025 by TradingView.

For more information, please visit moomoo's official website at www.moomoo.com

Accolades are not indicative of future performance. Moomoo Financial Inc. is not affiliated with TradingView. For more information, please visit:

https://www.tradingview.com/blog/en/revealing-broker-awards-winners-2024-50143/

https://www.tradingview.com/blog/en/broker-awards-2025-winners-56493/

