Direxion Announces Date Change for Reverse Split of MUD & TSLS

Feb. 26, 2026 -- Direxion, a leading provider of ETFs for tactical traders, has announced date changes for the reverse split of the issued and outstanding shares of the Direxion Daily MU Bear 1X Shares and Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares, (the "Funds"). The total market value of the shares outstanding will not be affected as a result of this split, except with respect to the redemption of fractional shares, as outlined below. Please see the previously communicated press release for further information on four additional reverse splits announced on February 4, 2026.

After the close of the markets on March 9, 2026 (the “Effective Date”), each Fund will effect a reverse split of its issued and outstanding shares as follows:





Please note the CUSIP changes, effective March 10, 2026:





As a result of the reverse split, every ten shares of the Fund will be exchanged for one share as indicated in the table above. Accordingly, the total number of the issued and outstanding shares for the Fund will decrease by the approximate percentage indicated above. In addition, the per share net asset value (“NAV”) and next day’s opening market price will be approximately ten-times higher for the Fund. Shares of the Fund will begin trading on The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC (the “Nasdaq”) on a split-adjusted basis on March 10, 2026.

The next day’s opening market value of the Fund’s issued and outstanding shares, and thus a shareholder’s investment value, will not be affected by the reverse split. The table below illustrates the effect of a hypothetical one-for-ten reverse split anticipated for the Fund:

1-for-10 Reverse Split





The Trust’s transfer agent will notify the Depository Trust Company (“DTC”) of the reverse split and instruct DTC to adjust each shareholder’s investment(s) accordingly. DTC is the registered owner of the Fund’s shares and maintains a record of the Fund’s record owners.

Redemption of Fractional Shares and Tax Consequences of the Reverse Splits

As a result of the reverse splits, a shareholder of a Fund’s shares potentially could hold a fractional share. However, fractional shares cannot trade on the Exchange. Thus, a Fund will redeem for cash a shareholder’s fractional shares at the Fund’s split-adjusted NAVas of the Effective Date. Such redemption may have tax implications for those shareholders and a shareholder could recognize a gain or loss in connection with the redemption of the shareholder’s fractional shares. Otherwise, the reverse splits will not result in a taxable transaction for holders of Fund shares. No transaction fee will be imposed on shareholders for such redemption.

“Odd Lot” Unit

Also as a result of the reverse splits, a Fund may have outstanding one aggregation of less than 25,000 shares to make a creation unit, or an “odd lot unit.” Thus, a Fund will provide one authorized participant with a one-time opportunity to redeem the odd lot unit at the split-adjusted NAV or the NAV on such date the authorized participant seeks to redeem the odd lot unit.

All Direxion Leveraged and Inverse ETFs are intended only for investors with an in-depth understanding of the risks associated with seeking leveraged investment results, and who plan to actively monitor and manage their positions. There is no guarantee these ETFs will meet their objective. Please visit the Direxion Leveraged and Inverse ETF Education Center, where you will find educational brochures, videos, and a self-paced online course to help you understand if Leveraged and Inverse ETFs – including Single Stock Daily LETFs – are right for you.

Direxion equips investors who are driven by conviction with ETF solutions built for purpose and fine-tuned for precision. These solutions are available for a broad spectrum of investors, whether executing short-term tactical trades, or investing in thematic strategies. Direxion’s reputation is founded on developing products that precisely express market perspectives and allow investors to manage their risk exposure. Founded in 1997, the company has approximately $54.8 billion in assets under management as of December 31, 2025. For more information, please visit www.direxion.com.

There is no guarantee that the Funds will achieve their investment objectives.

For more information on all Direxion Shares ETFs, go to www.direxion.com, or call us at 866.301.9214.

An investor should carefully consider a Fund’s investment objective, risks, charges, and expenses before investing. A Fund’s prospectus and summary prospectus contain this and other information about the Direxion Shares. To obtain a prospectus and summary prospectus call 866.476.7523 or visit our website at direxion.com. A Fund’s prospectus and summary prospectus should be read carefully before investing.

Leveraged and Inverse ETFs pursue daily leveraged investment objectives which means they are riskier than alternatives which do not use leverage. They seek daily goals and should not be expected to track the underlying index over periods longer than one day. They are not suitable for all investors and should be utilized only by sophisticated investors who understand leverage risk and who actively manage their investments.

Direxion Shares Risks – An investment in the ETFs involves risk, including the possible loss of principal. The ETFs are non-diversified and include risks associated with concentration that results from an ETF’s investments in a particular industry, sector or company, which can increase volatility. The use of derivatives such as futures contracts and swaps are subject to market risks that may cause their price to fluctuate over time. The ETFs do not attempt to, and should not be expected to, provide returns which are a multiple of the return of their respective index or underlying security for periods other than a single day. For other risks including leverage, correlation, daily compounding, market volatility and risks specific to an industry, sector or company, please read the prospectus.

Distributor: ALPS Distributors, Inc.





