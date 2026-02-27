Lassila & Tikanoja Plc

27 Feb 2026

Lassila & Tikanoja Plc's Board of Directors decided on a share-based incentive scheme

The Board of Directors of Lassila & Tikanoja Plc has decided to establish a new long-term share-based incentive scheme for the Group's key employees. The aim of the new scheme is to align the objectives of the Company, shareholders and key employees to increase the value of the Company in the long term, to strengthen the commitment of key employees to the company and to offer them a competitive reward plan that is based on earning and accumulating the Company’s shares as well as on appreciation of the share price.

Performance Share Plan 2026–2030

The Performance Share Plan 2026–2030 comprises three (3) three-year (3) performance periods, covering the calendar years 2026–2028, 2027–2029 and 2028–2030.

In the plan, a participant has the opportunity to earn Lassila & Tikanoja Plc shares based on the achievement of performance criteria. The Board of Directors decides on the performance criteria of the plan and the performance levels to be set for each performance criterion at the beginning of a performance period. The potential rewards based on the plan will be paid after the end of each performance period.

During the performance period 2026–2028, the earning of rewards is based on the following performance criteria:

Return on capital employed (ROCE) (30 %) during the period 2026–2028;

Revenue growth (30 %) during the period 2026–2028;

Total shareholder return (rTSR) (30 %) during the period 2026–2028;

Reduction of the carbon footprint (ESG) (10 %) during the period 2026–2028.

The rewards to be paid based on the performance period 2026–2028 correspond to the value of approximately 218,677 Lassila & Tikanoja Plc shares in maximum total, also including the portion to be paid in cash. The target group of the Performance Share Plan during the performance period 2026–2028 consists of approximately 25 key employees, including the Group's President and CEO and the Group Executive Board.

General information

The rewards of the Performance Share Plan are paid partly in Lassila & Tikanoja Plc shares and partly in cash. The cash proportions of the rewards are intended for covering taxes and tax-like charges arising from the rewards paid to the participants. In general, the reward payment to the participant is not paid if their employment or director contract terminates during a performance period or a retention period.

A member of the Group Executive Board is obliged to hold at least 50 per cent of the net shares paid to them under the plan until the value of their total shareholding in the Company corresponds to the value of their annual salary. Such number of shares must be held for as long as the membership in the Group Executive Board continues.

Lassila & Tikanoja is a leading Nordic circular economy company committed to unleashing the potential of circularity together with its customers and partners. Our services include waste management and recycling, hazardous waste and remediation services as well as industrial services and water treatment. Our goal is to strengthen an efficient infrastructure in society and promote the sustainable use of materials by transforming waste streams into valuable raw materials. L&T employs approximately 2,300 people in Finland and Sweden and is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki.

