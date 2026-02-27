Crowd Street Expands Financial Literacy Program to Pittsburgh with Steel City Squash Partnership

NEW YORK, Feb. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Crowd Street , the private market investment platform helping members achieve their financial goals by providing access to investment opportunities, today announced the first expansion of its Financial Literacy Education Program beyond New York City, in partnership with Steel City Squash , a member of the Squash Education Alliance .

Hosted at Steel City Squash’s community facility in Pittsburgh, the initiative reflects Crowd Street’s local commitment to the communities it serves. Steel City Squash combines a premier community squash center with a scholarship program providing academic support, mentorship, and squash training for students from fourth grade through high school, preparing them for college and lifelong success. As part of the Squash Education Alliance, a network of 25 programs across 15 states and six countries, Steel City Squash connects students to national competitions, enrichment opportunities, and a network of peers and mentors. Locally, the program serves hundreds of students each year, helping urban youth access both squash and educational opportunities historically out of reach.

“While we are a national platform, we believe impact happens locally,” said John Imbriglia, CEO of Crowd Street. “As a Pittsburgh native, I am particularly excited to bring our Financial Literacy Program to this community. Steel City Squash is opening up access to a sport that has traditionally been out of reach while also providing a powerful academic and mentorship model. By bringing our Financial Literacy Program to Pittsburgh, we’re proud to support that mission and help equip more students with practical financial knowledge that can shape their futures.”

Through in-person sessions led by Crowd Street team members, students will gain practical personal finance skills, including managing accounts, understanding credit and debt, budgeting, and an introduction to responsible investing. The lessons are built on the nationally recognized Next Gen Personal Finance curriculum and tailored to meet students where they are in their learning journey.

Top American squash professional Amanda Sobhy, competing in the tournament, also expressed her support for the initiative.

“Squash demands discipline, resilience, and mental strength,” said Sobhy. “Programs like this extend those lessons beyond the court. Financial literacy gives students confidence and independence in the real world, and I’m proud to support an effort that connects sport, education, and opportunity.”

“The partnership between Crowd Street and Steel City Squash is going to bring important tools to the Pittsburgh community,” said Mayor Corey O’Connor. “Sports already help to build confidence, community and discipline, and these partners take that even further by using their platform to expand access, opportunity and life skills like financial literacy to the community.”

Following successful launches in New York City and now Pittsburgh, Crowd Street plans to continue expanding its Financial Literacy Education Program across additional Squash Education Alliance locations nationwide.

“Our mission centers on transparency, access, and education,” added Imbriglia. “Through this partnership, we are putting those values into action for both today’s investors and the next generation of young Americans.”

As part of its commitment to investor education , Crowd Street has published in-depth resources on private market investing, including a Guide to Private Equity Investing and a Guide to Private Credit Investing . These guides provide an overview of how these asset classes work, their potential roles in a portfolio, and some key considerations for accredited investors.

For more information, visit https://crowdstreet.com/ .

About Crowd Street

Crowd Street empowers its members to reach their financial ambitions through self-directed private market investments. The platform offers a carefully selected marketplace of alternative investment opportunities that have historically only been available to a small group of people. In addition to providing advanced tools, research, and insights to help investors confidently explore these exclusive opportunities, Crowd Street is also building a member experience rooted in trust and experience – further bridging the gap between investment opportunities and true financial wealth.

Media Contact

LaunchSquad

crowdstreet@launchsquad.com